TEAM NEWS | Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens Women

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is delighted to have his squad all back together following the conclusion of the international window.

Saracens Women have been represented strongly throughout but are now back to Allianz Premier 15s action with a trip to the Alpas Arena to face Gloucester-Hartpury tomorrow afternoon.

There are 10 internationals returning to the match day 23 after a highly successful Autumn Series which saw Saracens players shining all across the globe.

Hannah Botterman will make her 50th appearance for the club at loosehead, and she is alongside May Campbell and Donna Rose in the front-row.

Fiona McIntosh and Sarah Bebbington are in the second-row after impressing during the Allianz Cup, whilst the Red Roses back-row of Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall will make a big impact up front.

Ella Wyrwas is joined by Zoe Harrison once again in the blossoming half-back partnership, whilst Holly Aitchison and Alysha Corrigan are also reunited in the midfield.

Chantelle Miell is on the left wing, with Rachel Laqeretabua on the right and Coreen Grant at full-back.

Welsh duo Kat and Georgia Evans are both back from international duty to take their place on the bench, as is Carly Waters after spending November with the USA.

Austerberry is relieved to have his side all re-assembled in North London.

“It is great having everyone reunited after the various international and cup campaigns. It was a hugely beneficial and successful period for the players and the club, and with the return of league action we are excited to be back together on the field.

“Gloucester- Hartpury will offer a stern test and we would not want it any other way.”

Saracens Women team to play Gloucester-Hartpury:

1 Hannah Botterman

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Fiona McIntosh

5 Sarah Bebbington

6 Vicky Fleetwood

7 Marlie Packer (c)

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Ella Wyrwas

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Chantelle Miell

12 Holly Aitchison

13 Alysha Corrigan

14 Rachel Laqeretabua

15 Coreen Grant

Replacements:

16 Kat Evans

17 Jodie Turl

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Georgia Evans

20 Jodie Rettie

21 Katie Barnes

22 Carly Waters

23 Jodie Mallard