Team News: Gloucester-Hartpury Women RFC VS Saracens Women

Hannah Botterman will make her first appearance of the new Allianz Premier 15s season as Saracens Women look to continue their 100 percent start against Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC.

The England international has recovered from injury and will start in a front row that also sees Rocky Clark return to a starting role at loosehead and hooker May Campbell.

Georgia Evans partners Tamara Taylor in the second row, while Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall, fresh from helping the Red Roses clinch the 2020 Six Nations Grand Slam, retain their places as part of a powerful back row.

Zoe Harrison, the third Saracen to have appeared for England Women at the weekend, continues her role at fly-half and has a new half-back partner in Eloise Hayward, another handed a first start of this campaign.

Captain Lotte Clapp reverts back to the left wing with Emma Uren coming in at full-back, while Hannah Casey will partner Holly Aitchison in the centres.

New signing Sophie de Goede is in line to make her debut on Saturday as she appears among the replacements.

The two sides last met in October 2019 where it needed a massive defensive effort in the second-half from Alex Austerberry’s side to record a tense 15-7 victory.

Saracens Women team to take on Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC:

15 Emma Uren

14 Sydney Gregson

13 Hannah Casey

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp (C)

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rochelle Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Hannah Botterman

4 Georgia Evans

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Kat Evans

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Donna Rose

17 Jeanine Loyola

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Sonia Green

20 Sophie de Goede

21 Chantelle Miell

22 Georgie Lingham

23 Deborah Fleming