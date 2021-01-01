Team News: Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women
Saracens Women are set to kick-off 2021 with a bang as they travel to London rivals Harlequins Women in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday.
Alex Austerberry’s side ended 2020 on a high, edging out Loughborough Lightning in a thrilling contest. Prop Rocky Clark missed the victory but returns to the front row alongside May Campbell and Donna Rose.
There is an Anglo-Welsh feel to the second row as Georgia Evans and Tamara Taylor partner up once again while the back row of Sophie de Goede, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall remains the same.
The backline is unchanged meaning Eloise Hayward continues at scrum-half with Zoe Harrison outside her while Holly Aitchison and Sydney Gregson are in the midfield.
Captain Lotte Clapp, speedster Deborah Fleming and England international Sarah McKenna make up the back three.
Vicky Fleetwood returns to the bench after a spell on the sidelines with injury.
The match will be live streamed via the RFU.
Saracens Women team to take on Harlequins Women:
15 Sarah McKenna
14 Deborah Fleming
13 Sydney Gregson
12 Holly Aitchison
11 Lotte Clapp ©
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Eloise Hayward
1 Rocky Clark
2 May Campbell
3 Donna Rose
4 Georgia Evans
5 Tam Taylor
6 Sophie De Goede
7 Marlie Packer
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Kat Evans
17 Alex Zdunek
18 Kelsey Clifford
19 Sonia Green
20 Vicky Fleetwood
21 Emma Swords
22 Hannah Casey
23 Chantelle Miell