Team News: Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women are set to kick-off 2021 with a bang as they travel to London rivals Harlequins Women in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday.

Alex Austerberry’s side ended 2020 on a high, edging out Loughborough Lightning in a thrilling contest. Prop Rocky Clark missed the victory but returns to the front row alongside May Campbell and Donna Rose.

There is an Anglo-Welsh feel to the second row as Georgia Evans and Tamara Taylor partner up once again while the back row of Sophie de Goede, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall remains the same.

The backline is unchanged meaning Eloise Hayward continues at scrum-half with Zoe Harrison outside her while Holly Aitchison and Sydney Gregson are in the midfield.

Captain Lotte Clapp, speedster Deborah Fleming and England international Sarah McKenna make up the back three.

Vicky Fleetwood returns to the bench after a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The match will be live streamed via the RFU.

Saracens Women team to take on Harlequins Women:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Deborah Fleming

13 Sydney Gregson

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Georgia Evans

5 Tam Taylor

6 Sophie De Goede

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Alex Zdunek

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Sonia Green

20 Vicky Fleetwood

21 Emma Swords

22 Hannah Casey

23 Chantelle Miell