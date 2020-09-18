Team News: Leinster vs Saracens Men

Jackson Wray will make his 250th Saracens appearance in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Saturday.

The 29-year-old debuted for Sarries in 2008 and has been integral to the club’s on-field success over the past decade.

He is joined the back row by Mike Rhodes, who is closing in on 100 outings for the Men in Black, and Billy Vunipola – a try scorer in last season’s European final.

His brother Mako returns to the front row alongside England teammate Jamie George and South Africa international Vincent Koch, while Maro Itoje is partnered by Tim Swinson in the second row.

Scotland international Swinson will run out for his 50th European match in Dublin.

In the back division, Owen Farrell’s suspension sees Alex Goode switch to fly-half to play outside scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth.

Elliot Daly fills in at full-back with Sean Maitland and Alex Lewington taking spot on the wings. Captain Brad Barritt and Duncan Taylor make up the midfield.

Replacements Alec Clarey and Dom Morris will earn their Champions Cup stripes should they enter the fray.

Saracens team to face Leinster:

15 Elliot Daly (10)

14 Alex Lewington (51)

13 Duncan Taylor (130)

12 Brad Barritt (260)

11 Sean Maitland (77)

10 Alex Goode (300)

9 Richard Wigglesworth (247)

1 Mako Vunipola (169)

2 Jamie George (230)

3 Vincent Koch (85)

4 Maro Itoje (123)

5 Tim Swinson (3)

6 Mike Rhodes (97)

7 Jackson Wray (249)

8 Billy Vunipola (114)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (40)

17 Richard Barrington (192)

18 Alec Clarey (5)

19 Callum Hunter-Hill (21)

20 Calum Clark (54)

21 Aled Davies (4)

22 Manu Vunipola (26)

23 Dom Morris (24)