Team News: London Irish vs Saracens Men

Saracens make 12 changes to the starting XV for the trip to face London Irish at Twickenham Stoop in the Gallagher Premiership.

Richard Barrington, Manu Vunipola and Elliot Daly keep their places at loosehead, fly-half and outside centre respectively after helping a young Sarries side overcome Gloucester in midweek.

The team is otherwise not too dissimilar to the one that hosted Harlequins in the London Derby in Round 15.

Bar the introduction of Barrington, the pack is the same with hooker Jamie George and World Cup winner Vincent Koch making up the front row and Maro Itoje lining up in the second row alongside Callum Hunter-Hill.

Jackson Wray edges closer to 250 Saracens appearances on the flank while Billy Vunipola and Mike Rhodes also feature.

Another heading towards a significant milestone, Alex Goode returns at full-back after a two-game absence. His fellow back three companions Sean Maitland and Alex Lewington crossed for tries in their last outing.

Wales international Aled Davies and captain Brad Barritt complete the backline.

Saracens team to face London Irish on Monday:

15 Alex Goode (298)

14 Alex Lewington (49)

13 Elliot Daly (8)

12 Brad Barritt (258)

11 Sean Maitland (75)

10 Manu Vunipola (23)

9 Aled Davies (2)

1 Richard Barrington (190)

2 Jamie George (228)

3 Vincent Koch (83)

4 Maro Itoje (121)

5 Callum Hunter-Hill (17)

6 Mike Rhodes (95)

7 Jackson Wray (247)

8 Billy Vunipola (112)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (37)

17 Sam Crean (8)

18 Josh Ibuanokpe (13)

19 Joel Kpoku (32)

20 Calum Clark (51)

21 Tom Whiteley (44)

22 Juan Pablo Socino (3)

23 Dom Morris (20)