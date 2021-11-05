TEAM NEWS | Loughborough Lightning v Saracens Women

Cece Gordon-Hill has revealed how honoured she is to be captaining Saracens Women during the Allianz Cup campaign.

The promising back-rower led the side at Sixways last weekend and will be doing the same on Saturday as Sarries look to bounce back against Loughborough.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry has made three changes to the starting XV for the trip to Epinal Way as Lucy Biggs comes in for her debut on the left wing, Anna Goddard starts at fly-half and Sophie Shams at outside centre.

The pack remains the same for a second week in a row, as Rocky Clark, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford will continue in an experienced front-row. Fiona McIntosh and Sophie Tansley keep their places in the second-row, with Gordon-Hill, Katie Barnes and Sarah Bebbington at the base of the scrum.

Jodie Mallard will be at scrum-half alongside Goddard at 10, who will operate inside a midfield paring of Cara Wardle and Shams, with Wardle vice-captaining the side.

In the back-three Coreen Grant moves to full-back to accommodate Biggs who has progressed through the pathway to debut on the left wing, with Tilly Vaughan Fowler on the right.

The bench is boosted by the return of Tamara Taylor who will be looking to make her first appearance of the season following injury, and there could also be a debut for Beth Saunders in the back-line.

Gordon-Hill says the Women in Black are looking for a reaction after defeat last week, and she will be doing her all to lead from the front.

“This is a great opportunity for me to step up and make an impact during the cup campaign, it’s really an hour to lead such a talented squad.”

She added: “Last week wasn’t the desired outcome but we’ve adapted, maintained focus and are ready to get out there for Loughborough away!”

Saracens Women team to play Loughborough Lightning:

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Fiona McIntosh

5 Sophie Tansley

6 Cece Gordon-Hill (c)

7 Katie Barnes

8 Sarah Bebbington

9 Jodie Mallard

10 Anna Goddard

11 Lucy Biggs

12 Cara Wardle

13 Sophie Shams

14 Tilly Vaughan Fowler

15 Coreen Grant

Replacements:

16 Jodie Turl

17 Jeanine Stephenson

18 Sophie Lorenz

19 Tamara Taylor

20 Storm Cobain

21 Ella Wyrwas

22 Ellie Lennon

23 Beth Saunders