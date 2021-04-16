TEAM NEWS: Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women travel to top four contenders, Loughborough Lightning on Saturday with a win enough to guarantee a home semi final.

Having already secured a play off spot, Alex Austerberry’s side will be looking for victory to take them out of reach of the chasing pack in the penultimate league round. Last time the two teams met in December, Saracens battled back in a stellar second half performance to secure a 29-24 bonus point win.

With the delayed Women’s Six Nations currently taking place, Austerberry will be without a dozen English, Scottish and Welsh internationals, along with three England 7s players who are also unavailable for selection. This gives an opportunity to test the strength in depth of the wider squad.

Sydney Gregson returns from injury to start at outside centre alongside Hannah Casey. Captain, Lotte Clapp moves to full back as speedster Georgie Lingham comes onto the left wing with Canadian, Alysha Corrigan on the opposite wing. There’s a new look half back partnership as Emma Swords gets the nod at scrum half and Chantelle Miell pulling the strings at fly half.

Sophie de Goede moves into the No.8 jersey alongside Canadian team mate, Emma Taylor and Sarries stalwart, Sonia Green in the back row. Rosie Galligan partners Tamara Taylor in the second row. It’s a familiar looking front row with Rocky Clark and Kelsey Clifford at loose head and tight head prop, and club top try scorer, May Campbell at hooker.

The match will be live streamed via the RFU channels, here is the link to watch!

Saracens Women team to play Loughborough Lightning on Saturday:

15 Lottie Clapp

14 Georgie Lingham

13 Sydney Gregson

12 Hannah Casey

11 Alysha Corrigan

10 Chantelle Miell

9 Emma Swords

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Rosie Galligan

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Emma Taylor

7 Sonia Green

8 Sophie de Goede

Replacements:

16 Kat Evans

17 Sarah Bebbington

18 Alex Zdunek

19 Fi McIntosh

20 Kay Searcy

21 Eloise Hayward

22 Cara Wardle

23 Rachel Laqeretabua