Team News: Northampton Saints vs Saracens Men
Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins will return from international duty to play for Saracens at Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership.
The duo became the latest Academy graduates to earn caps for their respective countries – England and Wales – and slot in at openside flanker and inside centre respectively.
Winger Rotimi Segun has been reinstated on the flank while experienced Richard Wigglesworth is back at scrum-half.
Following a four-week suspension, Will Skelton comes into the second row to partner Callum Hunter-Hill and USA prop Titi Lamositele replaces Springbok Vincent Koch at tighthead.
Number 8 Jackson Wray will captain the side at Franklin’s Gardens.
Saracens team to face Northampton Saints on Saturday:
15 Alex Goode
14 Rotimi Segun
13 Duncan Taylor
12 Nick Tompkins
11 Alex Lewington
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Richard Wigglesworth
1 Richard Barrington
2 Jack Singleton
3 Titi Lamositele
4 Will Skelton
5 Callum Hunter-Hill
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Ben Earl
8 Jackson Wray (c)
Replacements
16 Tom Woolstencroft
17 Rhys Carre
18 Vincent Koch
19 Joel Kpoku
20 Calum Clark
21 Alex Day
22 Dom Morris
23 Matt Gallagher