Team News: Northampton Saints vs Saracens Men

Ben Earl and Nick Tompkins will return from international duty to play for Saracens at Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership.

The duo became the latest Academy graduates to earn caps for their respective countries – England and Wales – and slot in at openside flanker and inside centre respectively.

Winger Rotimi Segun has been reinstated on the flank while experienced Richard Wigglesworth is back at scrum-half.

Following a four-week suspension, Will Skelton comes into the second row to partner Callum Hunter-Hill and USA prop Titi Lamositele replaces Springbok Vincent Koch at tighthead.

Number 8 Jackson Wray will captain the side at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saracens team to face Northampton Saints on Saturday:

15 Alex Goode

14 Rotimi Segun

13 Duncan Taylor

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Alex Lewington

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Richard Wigglesworth

1 Richard Barrington

2 Jack Singleton

3 Titi Lamositele

4 Will Skelton

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Ben Earl

8 Jackson Wray (c)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Rhys Carre

18 Vincent Koch

19 Joel Kpoku

20 Calum Clark

21 Alex Day

22 Dom Morris

23 Matt Gallagher