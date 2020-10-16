Team news: Sale Sharks Women vs Saracens Women

Kelsey Clifford will make her first Allianz Premier 15s start when Saracens Women take on Sale Sharks Women at Heywood Road on Saturday.

The young prop came off the bench in the season opener against Worcester Warriors Women for her senior debut and starts at tighthead in a front row that contains try scorers from last time out Rocky Clark and May Campbell.

England international Marlie Packer returns to the back row whilst the rest of the pack is unchanged from last weekend.

Wales scrum-half Jade Knight earns her start of the campaign as does full-back Chantelle Miell. The latter’s inclusion sees captain Lotte Clapp switch to the wing with Sydney Gregson moving to outside centre.

On the bench, Richmond loanee Laura Kapo is in line for her first Sarries outing while Eloise Hayward and Debroah Fleming also feature.

Saracens Women team to take on Sale Sharks:

15 Chantelle Miell

14 Georgie Lingham

13 Sydney Gregson

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Jade Knight

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Sonia Green

5 Molly Morrissey

6 Georgia Evans

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Donna Rose

18 Laura Kapo

19 Tamara Taylor

20 Sarah Bebbington

21 Eloise Hayward

22 Cara Wardle

23 Deborah Fleming