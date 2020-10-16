Team news: Sale Sharks Women vs Saracens Women
Kelsey Clifford will make her first Allianz Premier 15s start when Saracens Women take on Sale Sharks Women at Heywood Road on Saturday.
The young prop came off the bench in the season opener against Worcester Warriors Women for her senior debut and starts at tighthead in a front row that contains try scorers from last time out Rocky Clark and May Campbell.
England international Marlie Packer returns to the back row whilst the rest of the pack is unchanged from last weekend.
Wales scrum-half Jade Knight earns her start of the campaign as does full-back Chantelle Miell. The latter’s inclusion sees captain Lotte Clapp switch to the wing with Sydney Gregson moving to outside centre.
On the bench, Richmond loanee Laura Kapo is in line for her first Sarries outing while Eloise Hayward and Debroah Fleming also feature.
Saracens Women team to take on Sale Sharks:
15 Chantelle Miell
14 Georgie Lingham
13 Sydney Gregson
12 Holly Aitchison
11 Lotte Clapp
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Jade Knight
1 Rocky Clark
2 May Campbell
3 Kelsey Clifford
4 Sonia Green
5 Molly Morrissey
6 Georgia Evans
7 Marlie Packer
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Kat Evans
17 Donna Rose
18 Laura Kapo
19 Tamara Taylor
20 Sarah Bebbington
21 Eloise Hayward
22 Cara Wardle
23 Deborah Fleming