TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Ampthill

Saracens Men will welcome back fans and fan favourite Alex Goode on Monday night as they entertain Ampthill in Round 9 of the Greene King IPA Championship.

The 33-year-old, who has made 302 appearances for Sarries, is named among the replacements while there are nine changes to starting XV that earned a bonus-point win at Nottingham.

Jamie George and Vincent Koch return to the front-row alongside Mako Vunipola having both started on the bench at Lady Bay, while Maro Itoje and Joel Kpoku continue in the the second row.

Calum Clark, who will make his first start of the Championship season and Jackson Wray both come in to flank Billy Vunipola at No.8 in a refreshed back-row.

Like Clark, a number of players have been rewarded for a strong showing in Saracens Storm’s big win over Harlequins last week as Ali Crossdale and Elliott Obatoyinbo both start at left wing and full-back respectively.

Aled Davies comes back in at scrum-half to renew his partnership with captain Owen Farrell and Sean Maitland is also back and will operate on the right wing.

And finally Welsh international Nick Tompkins, who was rested in Round 8, will partner British & Irish Lion Elliot Daly in the centres.

There is a notable inclusion for Ralph Adams-Hale among the replacements, who has overcome a niggle to be back in the squad and of course Goode who will look to make his first appearance for the Men in Black since September 2020.

This match will welcome 2,000 fans back for the first time during the Championship campaign and is the first of two crucial matches for Mark McCall’s men in the space of five days.

Director of Rugby McCall is hugely excited about the prospect of playing in front of supporters again in such an important match.

“Everyone is really looking forward to having fans back at the stadium. No one has experienced it for a while so we can’t wait to welcome them back,” he said.

“Ampthill are a club that we have a very strong relationship with, they have been friends of the club for a few years and they have been a very good vehicle for our younger players.

“We know on Monday we will be up against a highly motivated team who are very competitive and we expect to see the best of them.”

Monday’s match is being streamed live, and can be ordered by clicking here.

Saracens Men’s team to play Ampthill:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Sean Maitland

13 Elliot Daly

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Ali Crossdale

10 Owen Farrell ©

9 Aled Davies

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Vincent Koch

4 Maro Itoje

5 Joel Kpoku

6 Calum Clark

7 Jackson Wray

8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Ralph Adams-Hale

18 Alec Clarey

19 Tim Swinson

20 Sean Reffell

21 Alex Day

22 Dom Morris

23 Alex Goode