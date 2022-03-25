TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bristol Bears

Alex Lozowski believes that The Showdown 2 in Association with City Index is going to be an incredibly special day both on a personal level and for the club.

The play-maker, who is also a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan has been looking forward to this occasion ever since it was announced last summer and says it will be a surreal moment to run out at the stadium where he watches as a fan on a regular basis.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a strong side for the showpiece event, and is boosted by the return of the international players following the conclusion of the Guinness Six Nations, as well as Club Captain Owen Farrell who has recovered from an ankle injury just in time for the match at the home of Spurs.

Richard Barrington starts at loosehead alongside Jamie George, who will make his 250th appearance for the club at hooker. Springbok Vincent Koch will be looking to continue his impressive form at tighthead.

Maro Itoje is back in the second row with Nick Isiekwe, with the latter making his 100th appearance for the Men in Black. Jackson Wray, Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola make up a dynamic back-row which is full of experience.

Aled Davies stays in the number nine shirt, and will have the skipper as his half-back partner once again as Farrell starts his first match since the Autumn Nations Series.

Nick Tompkins returns from Wales duty to go straight back in at inside centre, and he has Lozowski next to him in the midfield.

Elliot Daly is on the left wing, with Max Malins on the right and Alex Goode at full-back in an exciting back-three.

On the bench in-form Tom Woolstencroft will be looking to make an impact, and there are six internationals with vast experience who can be called upon when required.

Lozowski, who has always been a keen follower of Spurs cannot wait to get out there on Saturday.

“It’s going to be so special, a bit surreal!” Said the centre.

He added: “It’s such a fantastic stadium, I’m sure everyone will enjoy the day. I’ll be pinching myself, and I’m sure it will bring the best out of me and the team as well. We will all want to do justice to the occasion.

Just to be at the stadium, the world’s best, with Saracens, what a day for me and my family.”

A reminder, tickets will be available to purchase on the day at the stadium ticket office from 11:30am.

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Richard Barrington

2 Jamie George

3 Vincent Koch

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Jackson Wray

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Elliot Daly

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Max Malins

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Sam Wainwright

19 Tim Swinson

20 Andy Christie

21 Ruben de Haas

22 Duncan Taylor

23 Sean Maitland