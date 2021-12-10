TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Edinburgh Rugby

Kapeli Pifeleti says it will be a special day for the Vunipola family as he lines up alongside his cousins Billy, Mako and Manu who are all playing together in the same team for the first time.

All four are in the starting XV for the European Challenge Cup opener against Edinburgh on Saturday, with Sarries looking to make a strong start on their return to the continental competition.

There are six changes from the side that took on Exeter last Saturday as attention turns to a new tournament, and four of those are up front as they prepare to welcome the side from the Scottish capital.

Mako Vunipola remains at loosehead but is joined by Pifeleti and Alec Clarey in the front-row, whilst Nick Isiekwe has a new second-row partner on Saturday in the form of Callum Hunter-Hill.

Andy Christie returns to the back-row, and he will line up alongside Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola at the base of the scrum.

Ivan van Zyl and Manu Vunipola form a new half-back partnership, with Alex Lozowski moving in to inside centre to accommodate Elliot Daly outside of him.

Max Malins moves to the left wing, with Alex Lewington on the right and Alex Goode captains the side from full-back.

There is a whole host of international experience on the bench, with the likes of Eroni Mawi, Tim Swinson, Aled Davies and Nick Tompkins on hand should they be required.

Pifeleti is excited to get the opportunity to start on Saturday afternoon on a big day for him and his relatives.

“It’s definitely a special day for our family, something that none of us expected but we are grateful for the opportunity to be out there and put on the Sarries badge with all of them for the first time together.”

Saracens Men team to play Edinburgh:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Alec Clarey

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Andy Christie

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Max Malins

12 Alex Lozowski

13 Elliot Daly

14 Alex Lewington

15 Alex Goode (c)

Replacements:

16 Ethan Lewis

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Tim Swinson

20 Jackson Wray

21 Aled Davies

22 Nick Tompkins

23 Elliott Obatoyinbo