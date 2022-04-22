TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs
Jamie George believes Sunday’s blockbuster clash between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs will bring out the best in both teams as the two sides face off in a match that could have huge permutations at the top of the Gallagher Premiership.
The Chiefs, who are currently fourth in the table head to StoneX needing a victory to spark their campaign back in to life, and Sarries can take a huge step towards the play-offs with a positive result.
Sarries, who have spent the last fortnight in European action now have two huge Premiership fixtures ahead of them, and Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a starting XV full of internationals as the two old rivals meet in one of the biggest games of the season so far.
Eroni Mawi, Jamie George and Vincent Koch will pack down in a powerful front-row, with Nick Isiekwe and Tim Swinson combining in the second-row.
Theo McFarland is back at blindside flanker to replace Maro Itoje who picked up a minor knee injury in the win over Cardiff, and he is joined by Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola in an exciting back-row.
Aled Davies and captain Owen Farrell continue their flourishing partnership as half-backs, whilst Nick Tompkins and Elliot Daly both return to the midfield.
Max Malins, fresh from his Player of the Match performance against Cardiff is on the left wing, with Sean Maitland on the right and Alex Goode at full-back.
There is plenty of experience to be called upon from the bench, with the likes of Richard Barrington and Duncan Taylor ready to make an impact at StoneX.
George says the players have had a big week of training ahead of the Chiefs’ visit to North London.
“We’ve had really good preparation leading into it and I’m sure they’ve had the same. Whenever you play Exeter, they are a very physical team, and they know the sort of game plan they want to put in place.” Said the England hooker.
He added: It’s going to be a big game for us. They’ve got great players all across the field and they utilise that and play to their strengths. They are a team we respect massively, and a team we also love playing against because it brings the best out of both sides.”
Saracens Men team to play Exeter Chiefs:
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Vincent Koch
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Tim Swinson
6 Theo McFarland
7 Ben Earl
8 Billy Vunipola
9 Aled Davies
10 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Sean Maitland
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Elliot Daly
14 Max Malins
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Kapeli Pifeleti
17 Richard Barrington
18 Alec Clarey
19 Jackson Wray
20 Andy Christie
21 Ivan van Zyl
22 Duncan Taylor
23 Alex Lewington