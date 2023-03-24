TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Harlequins (The Showdown 3 in Association with City Index)
Captain Owen Farrell says the squad are enormously excited to be back together again as they head in to The Showdown 3 in Association with City Index.
The fly-half will lead the team out at Tottenham Hotspur when Saracens take on Harlequins in front of over 53,000 fans on Saturday afternoon.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall is boosted by the return of 11 players who have been on Guinness Six Nations duty over the last two months, and all of them are back in the match day squad for one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar.
Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni start in a powerful all-international front-row, with Maro Itoje alongside former Harlequin Hugh Tizard in the engine room.
Andy Christie returns from Scottish duty to slot straight back in at blindside flanker, with Ben Earl at openside and Billy Vunipola at number eight.
Ivan van Zyl gets the nod at nine and will have skipper Farrell next to him in the number 10 shirt. Nick Tompkins is at inside centre after taking on France last weekend, and he is paired with Alex Lozowski in the midfield.
Sean Maitland is on the left wing, with Max Malins, who featured in four of England’s five matches on the right, and the most capped Saracen Alex Goode is at full-back.
On the bench Nick Isiekwe will look to add an impact after his Six Nations experience, whilst both Jackson Wray and Duncan Taylor return from injury to take their place amongst the replacements at Tottenham.
Farrell says the whole group cannot wait to run out at one of the world’s best stadiums for the second year in a row.
“This is always one of the best days in the calendar and we cannot wait to run out in such an incredible stadium for what is a massive game.
The atmosphere here last season was amazing and I know the club work very hard to put on a show for everyone.
It is great to be back in with all of the lads and we’re all really excited to keep pushing forward over the next few months with so much at stake.”
There is still time to book your last minute tickets, click here to be part of a special day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Maro Itoje
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Andy Christie
7 Ben Earl
8 Billy Vunipola
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Sean Maitland
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Max Malins
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Theo Dan
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Jackson Wray
21 Aled Davies
22 Duncan Taylor
23 Alex Lewington