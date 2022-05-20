TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints
Rotimi Según says Saracens are ready to put their teeth straight back in to the Gallagher Premiership as they look to secure themselves a home semi-final with a win over Northampton Saints on Saturday evening.
The winger played all 80 minutes in the European Rugby Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to RC Toulon last Saturday, and he firmly believes that the disappointment will spur the players on to ensure they achieve their domestic goal.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made just one change to the side that travelled to the Stade Mayol, with Sean Maitland, who signed a new contract earlier this week returning to the right wing in place of Max Malins who suffered a hamstring injury in France.
The pack is unchanged and they will be looking to take the Saints on through the set-piece which will be crucial on Saturday.
Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Vincent Koch will again pack down in the front-row, with Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe running the lineout. Theo McFarland, Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola have the task of providing front-foot ball for the backs at the base of the scrum.
Aled Davies and captain Owen Farrell continue as half-backs, while Nick Tompkins and Elliot Daly keep up what is becoming a formidable midfield partnership.
Segun keeps his place on the left wing, with Maitland on the right and Alex Goode at full-back.
On the bench there is a huge boost as Ralph Adams-Hale returns to the squad for the first time since October after a shoulder injury, and Alec Clarey is also back to provide more power up front.
Segun says the prospect of securing a home semi-final has given the squad huge motivation for Saturday’s match.
“Northampton are a group that love to play attacking rugby but we are pushing to secure a home semi and first and foremost that’s what we’re going after.”
He added: “We know what went wrong last week and we know that there is loads to improve on, and this is the first opportunity to do it. The Premiership is now the only competition we can go for so we want to put our teeth straight back in to it.”
Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Vincent Koch
4 Maro Itoje
5 Nick Isiekwe
6 Theo McFarland
7 Ben Earl
8 Billy Vunipola
9 Aled Davies
10 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Rotimi Según
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Elliot Daly
14 Sean Maitland
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Ethan Lewis
17 Ralph Adams-Hale
18 Alec Clarey
19 Callum Hunter-Hill
20 Jackson Wray
21 Ivan van Zyl
22 Alex Lozowski
23 Alex Lewington