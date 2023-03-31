TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Ospreys (HCC – Rd of 16)
Andy Christie says Saracens Men are looking to create more Heineken Champions Cup memories when they return to the knockout stages of Europe’s Premier Rugby Competition this weekend.
The Men in Black take on the Ospreys at StoneX Stadium on Sunday with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs, and Christie is hugely excited for what will be his first appearance in the European knockouts.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has the luxury of naming an unchanged starting line-up after the win over Harlequins at The Showdown 3 in Association with City Index, which confirmed that Sarries have booked their home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership.
Captain Owen Farrell is named in the XV after leaving the field early at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he will be aiming to guide his side through to the last eight.
Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni continue their formidable front-row combination, with Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard in the second-row.
Christie joins Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola at the base of the scrum and they will have a big job on their hands against an Ospreys pack who have a wealth of experience.
Ivan Van Zyl joins the skipper once again in the half-back pairing, with Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski who both scored against Quins in the midfield.
Sean Maitland, Max Malins and Alex Goode will be looking to take any chances that come their way in the back-three in order to help the team progress.
On the bench there is one change as Tom Woolstencroft returns to the squad, and Aled Davies will take on plenty of his fellow countrymen when the Ospreys come to town.
Christie is aware of the challenge ahead on Sunday afternoon.
“This weekend will be my first experience of knock-out rugby in the Heineken Champions Cup. It’s the tournament we want to play in, and we all realise that it’s ‘win or go home’ – it could be the end of the road for us in Europe.
Saracens have enjoyed some great experiences in the Heineken Champions Cup in the past. It is another chance for us to step up and try to emulate some of those achievements at this great club.”
Saracens Men team to play Ospreys:
1 Mako Vunipola
2 Jamie George
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Maro Itoje
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Andy Christie
7 Ben Earl
8 Billy Vunipola
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Owen Farrell (c)
11 Sean Maitland
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Max Malins
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Tom Woolstencroft
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Jackson Wray
21 Aled Davies
22 Duncan Taylor
23 Alex Lewington