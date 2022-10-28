TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Sale Sharks (GPR – Rd 8)
Alex Goode says he feels enormous pride as he prepares to break the Saracens appearance record in Sunday’s match against Sale Sharks.
The full-back equalled Kris Chesney’s 338 in the win over Exeter and did it in some style with his 81st minute match-winning penalty.
Now the player who has won five Premiership titles, three European Cups as well as 21 England caps and plenty of individual accolades including Premiership and European Player of the Year will become the most capped Saracen of the professional era and will lead the team out to a huge ovation from everyone in attendance at StoneX.
The match sees the top two in the Gallagher Premiership face off in a huge encounter, and Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made six changes to the starting line-up with the England contingent unavailable for this weekend’s game.
Eroni Mawi comes back in at loosehead, and he will be alongside Kapeli Pifeleti and Christian Judge in the front-row, while Callum Hunter-Hill is back to partner Theo McFarland in the second-row.
Andy Christie comes in at blindside flanker, and it will be a landmark day for Ben Earl who will captain the team for the first time on Sunday. Jackson Wray will be at the rear of the scrum in the number eight shirt.
In-form Ivan van Zyl has Manu Vunipola as his half-back partner, inside the midfield pair of Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski.
In the back-three Elliot Daly moves to the left wing, with Alex Lewington on the right and the record-breaking Goode at 15.
On the bench there is another chance for Theo Dan to impress after his huge impact in the set-piece at Sandy Park, whilst there is also an injury boost as Sean Maitland returns to the squad for the first time in four weeks.
Goode is glad that he has the chance to achieve history in front of the home fans who have been behind him since his debut.
“I want to make it a day to look back on and feel proud of. I’m so happy it will be at StoneX because it means it will be in front of the wonderful Saracens fans who have supported me and the team so brilliantly down the years.”
Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Kapeli Pifeleti
3 Christian Judge
4 Callum Hunter-Hill
5 Theo McFarland
6 Andy Christie
7 Ben Earl (c)
8 Jackson Wray
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Manu Vunipola
11 Elliot Daly
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Alex Lewington
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Theo Dan
17 James Flynn
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Andrew Kitchener
20 Toby Knight
21 Ruben de Haas
22 Josh Hallett
23 Sean Maitland