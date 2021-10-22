TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Wasps

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is expecting a stern challenge when his side welcome Wasps to StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to build more momentum in the Gallagher Premiership.

There are three changes to the starting XV that rampaged their way to a memorable and handsome win against Bath last weekend at The Rec.

Vincent Koch will make his first start of the season at tighthead and he will be alongside Mako Vunipola and Jamie George in a vastly experienced front-row.

Nick Isiekwe will partner Maro Itoje in the second row as Andy Christie comes in to the back-row where he will operate with Ben Earl and Billy Vunipola.

Aled Davies and captain Owen Farrell continue as half-backs, whilst Dom Morris returns to the midfield with Nick Tompkins next to him at inside centre.

Max Malins remains on the left wing after his hat-trick last week, with Sean Maitland on the right and Alex Goode staying at full-back.

There’s a host of experienced faces on the bench as Richard Barrington, Jackson Wray and Alex Lewington all return to the match day squad hoping to make an impact.

McCall says despite the historic win at Bath there is still plenty for his side to improve on.

“Bath was one of those freak games where everything you touch turns to gold. If you are looking at things we can do better, I think there are lots of them,” McCall said.

“Of course, you enjoy a win like that and there was a great energy in the changing room afterwards but this Sunday will be a new experience and we have to get into the same emotional sweet spot.”

He continued: “Wasps are obviously a very good team and they have showed some excellent defensive grit. They did a lot of very good things against Exeter, but when they had to fight hard in their 22, they did that really well.

“They are a very good team and the last time we played them at home they beat us so we know not to underestimate them.”

Saracens Men team to play Wasps:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Vincent Koch

4 Maro Itoje

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Andy Christie

7 Ben Earl

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell ©

11 Max Malins

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Dom Morris

14 Sean Maitland

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Tom Woolstencroft

17 Richard Barrington

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Tim Swinson

20 Jackson Wray

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Alex Lozowski

23 Alex Lewington