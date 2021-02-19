Team News: Saracens Men vs Coventry Rugby
Saracens Men welcome back a trio of faces for their penultimate pre-season friendly against Coventry on Saturday at StoneX Stadium.
Alex Lewington and Sean Maitland return to start on the wings while Jackson Wray comes back in at openside flanker.
The trio are the only amendments to the XV which began the victory over Doncaster Knights in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup last time out.
Man of the match in that game Callum Hunter-Hill remains at six with Andy Christie at Number 8 and the young and experienced pairing of Joel Kpoku and Tim Swinson make up the lock positions.
Tom Woolstencroft continues as captain, flanked by Richard Barrington and Vincent Koch in the front row.
The backline contains three Academy graduates in Elliott Obatoyinbo, Manu Vunipola and Dom Morris with scrum-half Aled Davies and centre Duncan Taylor completing the side.
An extended replacements bench sees Sean Reffell, Juan Pablo Socino, Ben Harris, Sam Crean and Ethan Benson return to the squad.
Saracens team to face Coventry at StoneX Stadium:
15 Elliott Obatoyinbo
14 Alex Lewington
13 Dom Morris
12 Duncan Taylor
11 Sean Maitland
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Aled Davies
1 Richard Barrington
2 Tom Woolstencroft ©
3 Vincent Koch
4 Joel Kpoku
5 Tim Swinson
6 Callum Hunter-Hill
7 Jackson Wray
8 Andy Christie
Replacements
16 Kapeli Pifeleti
17 Sam Crean
18 Josh Ibuanokpe
19 Ollie Stonham
20 Sean Reffell
21 Alex Day
22 Tom Whiteley
23 Juan Pablo Socino
Will Hooley (no number)
Ethan Benson (no number)
Ben Harris (no number)
Eroni Mawi (no number)