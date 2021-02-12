Team News: Saracens Men vs Doncaster Knights

The rest of the line-up remains the same from last Saturday’s outing against Ealing Trailfinders in the competition.

Elliott Obatoyinbo and Rotimi Segun remain in the back three and Aled Davies continues at scrum-half. Centurion Mike Rhodes takes the seven jersey and Joel Kpoku will make it senior appearance 39.

Prop Richard Barrington is edging towards the 200-game milestone and is once again joined in the front row by captain Tom Woolstencroft and Springbok Vincent Koch.

Saracens team to take on Doncaster Knights on Saturday at 4.15pm:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ali Crossdale

13 Dom Morris

12 Duncan Taylor

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Manu Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

1 Richard Barrington

2 Tom Woolstencroft ©

3 Vincent Koch

4 Joel Kpoku

5 Tim Swinson

6 Callum Hunter-Hill

7 Mike Rhodes

8 Andy Christie

Replacements

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Josh Ibuanokpe

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Toby Knight

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Harry Sloan

23 Will Hooley