Team News: Saracens Men vs Doncaster Knights
Saracens have made five changes to the starting XV for the visit of Doncaster Knights to StoneX Stadium this weekend.
Fly-half Manu Vunipola and wing Ali Crossdale return from suspension and injury respectively for their first appearances in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup while Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is promoted from the bench.
In the forwards, Academy graduate Andy Christie slots in at Number 8 and the experienced Tim Swinson is back in at lock meaning a switch to blindside flanker for Callum Hunter-Hill.
The rest of the line-up remains the same from last Saturday’s outing against Ealing Trailfinders in the competition.
Elliott Obatoyinbo and Rotimi Segun remain in the back three and Aled Davies continues at scrum-half. Centurion Mike Rhodes takes the seven jersey and Joel Kpoku will make it senior appearance 39.
Prop Richard Barrington is edging towards the 200-game milestone and is once again joined in the front row by captain Tom Woolstencroft and Springbok Vincent Koch.
Saracens team to take on Doncaster Knights on Saturday at 4.15pm:
15 Elliott Obatoyinbo
14 Ali Crossdale
13 Dom Morris
12 Duncan Taylor
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Manu Vunipola
9 Aled Davies
1 Richard Barrington
2 Tom Woolstencroft ©
3 Vincent Koch
4 Joel Kpoku
5 Tim Swinson
6 Callum Hunter-Hill
7 Mike Rhodes
8 Andy Christie
Replacements
16 Kapeli Pifeleti
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Josh Ibuanokpe
19 Ollie Stonham
20 Toby Knight
21 Tom Whiteley
22 Harry Sloan
23 Will Hooley