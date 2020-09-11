Team News: Saracens Men vs Exeter Chiefs

Janco Venter will make his first Saracens and Gallagher Premiership start against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

The summer signing from Jersey Reds has impressed in his two outings so far and features in the back row alongside Sean Reffell and captain Calum Clark.

Centre Harry Sloan comes in for his maiden opportunity in a Sarries starting jersey and is joined in the midfield by Dom Morris.

12 players in the 23 have come through the Academy.

The latter vacates the wing position he held on Wednesday night for Rotimi Segun who switches from shirt number 11 to 14 after scoring his 12th and 13th tries of the season in the loss to Sale Sharks.

Elliott Obatoyinbo is back on the wing and Will Hooley lines up at full-back to complete the back three.

There are familiar pairings in the half-back slots and at second row with Tom Whiteley and Manu Vunipola, and Joel Kpoku and Callum Hunter-Hill continuing their partnerships while props Sam Crean and Alec Clarey will pack down with a fresh face in hooker Kapeli Pifeleti.

On the bench, Senior Academy back Josh Hallett could make his senior debut for the club.

Saracens team to face Exeter Chiefs:

15 Will Hooley (2)

14 Rotimi Segun (32)

13 Dom Morris (23)

12 Harry Sloan (2)

11 Elliott Obatoyinbo (14)

10 Manu Vunipola (25)

9 Tom Whiteley (47)

1 Sam Crean (11)

2 Kapeli Pifeleti (11)

3 Alec Clarey (4)

4 Joel Kpoku (34)

5 Callum Hunter-Hill (20)

6 Calum Clark (53)

7 Sean Reffell (24)

8 Janco Venter (2)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (39)

17 Robin Hislop (1)

18 Josh Ibuanokpe (15)

19 Cameron Boon (2)

20 Andy Christie (12)

21 Alex Day (5)

22 Juan Pablo Socino (5)

23 Josh Hallett (0)