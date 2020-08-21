Team News: Saracens Men vs Harlequins

Owen Farrell will make his 200th Saracens appearance this Saturday when Harlequins visit Allianz Park.

The fly-half made his maiden Sarries outing aged 17 and 11 days in 2008 – becoming the youngest player in English rugby history – and two seasons later kicked 17 of 22 points as the Men in Black won their first ever Premiership final.

He has since become an instrumental figure for club and country, helping the former to a further four league titles and three European crowns.

England captain Farrell will form a half-back partnership with Wales international Aled Davies on his full Saracens debut.

Senior Academy prop Sam Crean is set for his first Premiership appearance after earning his initial senior caps in the Premiership Rugby Cup and Heineken Champions Cup earlier this season.

After recently graduating into the Senior Squad, Elliott Obatoyinbo will wear a starting jersey in the league for the first time and his inclusion at full-back sees Sean Maitland switch back to the wing.

Dom Morris, who impressed in Round 14 at Bristol Bears, is joined in the midfield by returning skipper Brad Barritt.

Scotland lock Tim Swinson, props Richard Barrington and Josh Ibuanokpe, scrum-half Tom Whiteley and fly-half Manu Vunipola all come on to the bench.

Saracens team to take on Harlequins at Allianz Park:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo (11)

14 Alex Lewington (48)

13 Dom Morris (19)

12 Brad Barritt (257)

11 Sean Maitland (74)

10 Owen Farrell (199)

9 Aled Davies (1)

1 Sam Crean (6)

2 Jamie George (227)

3 Vincent Koch (82)

4 Maro Itoje (120)

5 Callum Hunter-Hill (16)

6 Mike Rhodes (94)

7 Jackson Wray (246)

8 Billy Vunipola (111)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (35)

17 Richard Barrington (188)

18 Josh Ibuanokpe (11)

19 Tim Swinson (0)

20 Sean Reffell (20)

21 Tom Whiteley (42)

22 Juan Pablo Socino (1)

23 Manu Vunipola (21)