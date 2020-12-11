Team News: Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers XV

Saracens Men will begin their preparations for the 2020/21 Championship in front of 1,000 spectators on Saturday.

Supporters will be welcomed to Copthall Stadium for the first time since March as Mark McCall’s side take on a Leicester Tigers XV.

Summer recruits Ben Harris, Harry Sloan, Will Hooley, Janco Venter and Alec Clarey will all experience running out in front of Sarries fans for the first time.

Nine Academy products are involved in the starting XV with a further six among the replacements.

Scrum-half Alex Day has been given the captaincy for the fixture.

The match will be live streamed on the club website from 12H45 with commentator Jack Zorab and Sarries wing Alex Lewington talking you through the 80 minutes.

Fans can watch for FREE by logging into the website using your email and password. Please test your login prior to kick-off to ensure access.