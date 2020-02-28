Team News: Saracens Women Dev vs Gloucester-Hartpury Women Dev

Lewis Sones has named a strong team for this weekend’s Development League tie with Gloucester-Hartpury Women Dev Team at Allianz Park (KO 14H00 Saturday 29th February).

Red Roses international Bryony Cleall continues her return from injury as she starts in the front row alongside Donna Rose and Kat Evans.

With the next match in the Tyrrells Premier 15s still three weeks away, a number of Prem players have been named in the match day squad including Evans, Lisa Martin, Jodie Rettie, Eloise Hayward, Chantelle Miell and Rachel Laqeretabua.

However, the core of the squad is very much made up of the players that have put Saracens Women to the top of the Development League on 54 points after eleven rounds of matches.

Sarah Bebbington, Chrissy Siczowa and Libby Lockwood form a dynamic backrow while Coreen Grant, Emilie Hellgren and Aine Staunton have been in fine try-scoring form in recent rounds.

Entry is free for the match this weekend.

Saracens Women Dev Team to face Gloucester-Hartpury Women Dev at Allianz Park:

15 Aine Staunton

14 Georgie Lingham

13 Cara Wardle

12 Coreen Grant

11 Emilie Hellgren

10 Lisa Martin

9 Anna Goddard

1 Donna Rose

2 Kat Evans

3 Bryony Cleall

4 Ellie Gattlin

5 Kat Robinson

6 Sarah Bebbington

7 Chrissy Siczowa

8 Libby Lockwood

Replacements

16 Jodie Rettie

17 Aisha Abu-Marzouq

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Kate Skelton

20 Eloise Hayward

21 Chantelle Miell

22 Rachel Laqeretabua