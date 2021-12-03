TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women

Captain Marlie Packer says the group are hugely excited for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

The England international skippers the side again this weekend, as the Women in Black welcome the league leaders to North London, with both sides unbeaten meaning something will have to give.

Sarries completed a remarkable comeback against Gloucester-Hartpury last Saturday which saw them steal victory with a penalty in stoppage time, and they have made three changes from the side that kept up their winning run in the West Country.

Kelsey Clifford returns to the front-row with Hannah Botterman and May Campbell alongside her, and Fiona McIntosh has a new second-row partner as Poppy Cleall moves up to the number five shirt.

Georgia Evans comes in at blindside, with Vicky Fleetwood at openside and captain Packer at the base of the scrum.

Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison continue their partnership as half-backs, and in the only change to the back-line there is a reshuffle as Hannah Casey comes in to the midfield with Alysha Corrigan moving to the left wing and Chantelle Miell to full-back.

Barbarians duo Rocky Clark and Sonia Green return to take their place amongst the replacements, and will be high on confidence after their thumping victory over South Africa at Twickenham.

Packer insists the squad have been looking forward to this match for a long time.

“We’re all really excited for this weekend’s top of the table clash with Bristol. They have had a great start to the season so it’s going to be a great encounter and one not to miss!”

Saracens Women team to play Bristol Bears Women:

1 Hannah Botterman

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Fiona McIntosh

5 Poppy Cleall

6 Georgia Evans

7 Vicky Fleetwood

8 Marlie Packer (c)

9 Ella Wyrwas

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Alysha Corrigan

12 Hannah Casey

13 Holly Aitchison

14 Rachel Laqeretabua

15 Chantelle Miell

Replacements:

16 Kat Evans

17 Rocky Clark

18 Donna Rose

19 Sonia Green

20 Sarah Bebbington

21 Jodie Rettie

22 Carly Waters

23 Coreen Grant