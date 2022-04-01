TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Exeter Chiefs Women
Head Coach Alex Austerberry says Saturday’s Allianz Cup match is a good chance for a number of players to impress as they welcome Exeter Chefs to StoneX Stadium for the last pool stage match.
Sarries know that they need a win to progress in the competition, and with 14 players away on TikTok Six Nations duty he is using this match as a chance to give players some valuable game time ahead of the climax to the 2021/22 campaign.
This is their first match since March 13th after a break in the season, and Austerberry’s side will want to hit the ground running having been buoyed by the confirmation of a home semi-final in the league which they can look forward to in May.
Mackenzie Carson starts at loosehead with co-captain May Campbell at hooker and Alex Ellis at tighthead in a powerful front-row.
Fiona McIntosh and Sophie Tansley combine in the second-row and will be looking to provide a strong line out, with the dynamic back-row of Catha Jacobs, Sonia Green and Sarah Bebbington.
Ella Wyrwas is at scrum-half with Anna Goddard at fly-half, and the in-form midfield pairing of Alysha Corrigan and Hannah Casey will be looking for plenty of opportunities to attack.
Co-captain Lotte Clapp is on the left wing, with Emma Uren on the right and Chantelle Miell at full-back.
There is a mix of experience and youth on the bench, with the likes of Kat Evans ready to be called upon as well as the exciting young back-rower Cece Gordon-Hill.
Austerberry says he is expecting a tough test against the Chiefs who are pushing for honours towards the end of the season.
“We’ve been using the Allianz Cup to blood some of our younger players. With 14 players away on international duty, and a few others out injured, it will be an opportunity for players to show us what they can do.
“Exeter are very much in the race for the Premier15s title and we have to play them in our penultimate game in the league after the Six Nations. That’s why it will be such a good test for us.”
Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:
1 Mackenzie Carson
2 May Campbell (cc)
3 Alex Ellis
4 Fiona McIntosh
5 Sophie Tansley
6 Catha Jacobs
7 Sonia Green
8 Sarah Bebbington
9 Ella Wyrwas
10 Anna Goddard
11 Lotte Clapp (cc)
12 Alysha Corrigan
13 Hannah Casey
14 Emma Uren
15 Chantelle Miell
Replacements:
16 Kat Evans
17 Jodie Turl
18 Jeanina Loyola
19 Cece Gordon-Hill
20 Abbie Picking
21 Jade Knight
22 Ellie Lennon
23 Sophie Shams