TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Gloucester-Hartpury
May Campbell, who received a call-up to the England Six Nations squad last week is looking to take that confidence boost straight back in to club action as Saracens Women face Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday.
The match, which was postponed three weeks ago due to storm damage offers Alex Austerberry’s side another chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, and Campbell will be aiming for another strong display to impress England Head Coach Simon Middleton.
Kelsey Clifford, Campbell and Alex Ellis will operate in the front-row, whilst Fiona McIntosh and Sophie Tansley will be running the lineout from the second-row.
Catha Jacobs moves to blindside flanker, with co-captain Sonia Green at openside and Mackenzie Carson shows her versatility by starting at number eight.
Ella Wyrwas, fresh from her England call-up starts at scrum-half, with Lisa Martin getting the nod at fly-half. Alysha Corrigan, who has been in exceptional form moves in to the midfield to partner co-captain Hannah Casey.
Emma Uren is back on the left wing, with Tilly Vaughan-Fowler on the right and Sevens star Chantelle Miell at full-back in a highly exciting back-three.
There are opportunities for a number of players to stake a claim from the bench, with the likes of Cece Gordon-Hill and Sophie Shams looking to secure some valuable game time in the Allianz Premier 15’s.
Campbell, who has been in camp with England this week is aiming to bring her great form back to StoneX before the break in the league campaign.
“Obviously, I received some exciting news last week with being included in the England training squad. Training with the England girls was an amazing experience, the level of professionalism and intensity was a huge step up but it was great to be in that environment.” Said the hooker.
She added: “I’m very much looking forward to the game this weekend, Gloucester will be a big challenge as they have threats all around the park so we need to stick to our processes and build on the performances we have put in week on week.”
Saracens Women team to play Gloucester-Hartpury:
1 Kelsey Clifford
2 May Campbell
3 Alex Ellis
4 Fiona McIntosh
5 Sophie Tansley
6 Catha Jacobs
7 Sonia Green (cc)
8 Mackenzie Carson
9 Ella Wyrwas
10 Lisa Martin
11 Emma Uren
12 Alysha Corrigan
13 Hannah Casey (cc)
14 Tilly Vaughan-Fowler
15 Chantelle Miell
Replacements:
16 Sarah Bebbington
17 Sophie Lorenz
18 Jodie Turl
19 Katie Barnes
20 Cece Gordon-Hill
21 Anna Goddard
22 Ellie Lennon
23 Sophie Shams