TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Harlequins

Kat Evans says it is a huge honour as she prepares to make her 200th Saracens appearance this weekend.

The Welsh hooker is in fine form which saw her rewarded with an international call-up this Autumn, and now she has another landmark as she joins the 200 club at StoneX Stadium.

Sarries welcome Harlequins to North London on Sunday in the latest instalment of The Duel, with the hosts currently sitting top of the table after their hard-fought victory over Bristol Bears last weekend.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry was clearly pleased with what he saw, as he has named an unchanged XV for Sunday’s derby.

Hannah Botterman, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford continue in a powerful front-row, whilst Fiona McIntosh and Poppy Cleall will be looking for more of the same in the second-row.

Georgia Evans, Vicky Fleetwood and captain Marlie Packer will be looking to give the backs front foot ball, and if they can they will hope that Ella Wyrwas produces similar magic with her wonder try against Bristol last week.

Zoe Harrison will be eyeing up another successful day from the tee as she starts at fly-half, whilst Holly Aitchison and Hannah Casey are in the midfield once more.

The back-three of Alysha Corrigan, Rachel Laqeretabua and Chantelle Miell keep their places and will be hoping for some try-scoring opportunities on Sunday.

There are six forwards on the bench as Austerberry has opted for plenty of cover up front, with Carly Waters and the versatile Coreen Grant completing the 23.

Evans reflected on her landmark after being named in the squad for Sunday’s match.

“It’s an honour to be pulling the Saracens shirt on for the 200th time this weekend. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my career and being part of a team that is at the forefront of the women’s game. The leaps forward that women’s rugby has taken in my time at Saracens have been ground breaking.”

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins:

1 Hannah Botterman

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Fiona McIntosh

5 Poppy Cleall

6 Georgia Evans

7 Vicky Fleetwood

8 Marlie Packer (c)

9 Ella Wyrwas

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Alysha Corrigan

12 Holly Aitchison

13 Hannah Casey

14 Rachel Laqeretabua

15 Chantelle Miell

Replacements:

16 Kat Evans

17 Rocky Clark

18 Donna Rose

19 Alex Ellis

20 Sonia Green

21 Jodie Rettie

22 Carly Waters

23 Coreen Grant