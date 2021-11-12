TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women v Sale Sharks

Cara Wardle, who will captain Saracens Women on Sunday says it is a privilege to have been given the opportunity to lead the side this weekend.

Alex Austerberry’s side return to StoneX Stadium for the third round of the Allianz Cup after two weeks on the road, and he has made six changes to the starting line-up as they prepare to host Sale Sharks.

The team, who have been boosted by their impressive win over Loughborough last weekend know that another win will put them in a strong place to progress in the Cup.

Rocky Clark, who was called up by the Barbarians this week starts at loosehead, with Jodie Rettie in at hooker and Kelsey Clifford at tight-head.

Tamara Taylor makes her first start of the season in the second-row alongside Fiona McIntosh, whilst Sarah Bebbington moves to six to accommodate Vicky Fleetwood’s return at number eight.

Ella Wyrwas is back at scrum-half after coming off the bench last week, and Anna Goddard keeps her place at 10 after steering the ship at Epinal Way.

Wardle skippers the team with Hannah Casey returning to the 13 shirt, whilst the pacy back-three of Lotte Clapp, Tilly Vaughan-Fowler and Coreen Grant will be hoping to get the home supporters off their seats.

There are plenty of exciting options on the bench, with in-form Jodie Mallard looking to make an impact when called upon as well as clinical finisher Chantelle Miell.

Wardle says the squad are looking forward to building on the Loughborough triumph this Sunday.

“It’s a real privilege to captain such a great group of girls. Any opportunity to represent the club excites me and I can’t wait to hit the ground running this weekend.”

She added: “We have come off the back of a dominant second half performance last weekend and a hard fought win. We are excited to get back out there at StoneX and back up what we did!”

Saracens Women team to play Sale:

1 Rocky Clark

2 Jodie Rettie

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Fiona McIntosh

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Sarah Bebbington

7 Katie Barnes

8 Vicky Fleetwood

9 Ella Wyrwas

10 Anna Goddard

11 Lotte Clapp

12 Cara Wardle (c)

13 Hannah Casey

14 Tilly Vaughan-Fowler

15 Coreen Grant

Replacements:

16 Jodie Turl

17 Sonia Green

18 Sophie Lorenz

19 Sophie Tansley

20 Sophie Shams

21 Jodie Mallard

22 Chantelle Miell

23 Lucy Biggs