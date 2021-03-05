Saracens

Team news: Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears Women

05-03-2021 Club News - Charlotte Marshall

Alex Austerberry has made six changes to his squad to face Bristol Bears Women at StoneX Stadium this Saturday.

It’s a new look second-row partnership as Rosie Galligan and Emma Taylor both get their first starts of the season while Sophie de Goede moves into the back row alongside Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall.

Elsewhere Donna Rose comes in at tighthead alongside Rocky Clark and May Campbell in the front row.

Zoe Harrison returns at fly-half outside Emma Swords who is also recalled and Lisa Martin moves to inside centre with Alysha Corrigan gets her maiden start in the midfield.

It’s an unchanged back three with Lotte Clapp and Emma Uren on the wings and Sarah McKenna at full-back.

Saracens Women team to play Bristol Bears Women on Saturday:

  1. Rocky Clark
  2. May Campbell
  3. Donna Rose
  4. Rosie Galligan
  5. Emma Taylor
  6. Sophie De Goede
  7. Marlie Packer
  8. Poppy Cleall
  9. Emma Swords
  10. Zoe Harrison
  11. Lotte Clapp
  12. Lisa Martin
  13. Alysha Corrigan
  14. Emma Uren
  15. Sarah McKenna
  16. Sonia Green
  17. Tam Taylor
  18. Kelsey Clifford
  19. Georgia Evans
  20. Vicky Fleetwood
  21. Eloise Hayward
  22. Cara Wardle
  23. Rachel Laqeretabua

 

Don’t forget you can live stream the game for free!

Live stream the game
