Team news: Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears Women

Alex Austerberry has made six changes to his squad to face Bristol Bears Women at StoneX Stadium this Saturday.

It’s a new look second-row partnership as Rosie Galligan and Emma Taylor both get their first starts of the season while Sophie de Goede moves into the back row alongside Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall.

Elsewhere Donna Rose comes in at tighthead alongside Rocky Clark and May Campbell in the front row.

Zoe Harrison returns at fly-half outside Emma Swords who is also recalled and Lisa Martin moves to inside centre with Alysha Corrigan gets her maiden start in the midfield.

It’s an unchanged back three with Lotte Clapp and Emma Uren on the wings and Sarah McKenna at full-back.

Saracens Women team to play Bristol Bears Women on Saturday:

Rocky Clark May Campbell Donna Rose Rosie Galligan Emma Taylor Sophie De Goede Marlie Packer Poppy Cleall Emma Swords Zoe Harrison Lotte Clapp Lisa Martin Alysha Corrigan Emma Uren Sarah McKenna Sonia Green Tam Taylor Kelsey Clifford Georgia Evans Vicky Fleetwood Eloise Hayward Cara Wardle Rachel Laqeretabua

Don’t forget you can live stream the game for free!