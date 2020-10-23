Team News: Saracens Women vs DMP Durham Sharks
Tamara Taylor will make her first Saracens Women start against her old club DMP Durham Sharks this weekend.
The experienced England international featured from the bench in the opening two rounds and will start on Saturday with Sonia Green in the second row
Prop Bryony Cleall returns from injury to join hooker May Campbell and loosehead Donna Rose in the front row while Kat Evans comes in at blindside flanker alongside Marlie Packer and ever-present Poppy Cleall.
Emma Swords and Zoe Harrison rekindle their half-back partnership from the season opener at Allianz Park as do centres Holly Aitchison and Cara Wardle.
Captain Lotte Clapp switches to full-back to accommodate Deborah Fleming on the wing with Sydney Gregson taking up a spot on the other side.
On the bench, Fi McIntosh is in line for her debut after switching to NW4 from Richmond.
The match will be live streamed on the Saracens website from 14H45 with England stars Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna in the commentary booth.
Saracens Women team to take on DMP Durham Sharks:
15 Lotte Clapp ©
14 Sydney Gregson
13 Cara Wardle
12 Holly Aitchison
11 Deborah Fleming
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Emma Swords
1 Donna Rose
2 May Campbell
3 Bryony Cleall
4 Sonia Green
5 Tamara Taylor
6 Kat Evans
7 Marlie Packer
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Sarah Bebbington
17 Rocky Clark
18 Jeanina Loyola
19 Fi McIntosh
20 Hannah Casey
21 Eloise Hayward
22 Chantelle Miell
23 Emma Uren