Team News: Saracens Women vs DMP Durham Sharks

Emma Swords and Zoe Harrison rekindle their half-back partnership from the season opener at Allianz Park as do centres Holly Aitchison and Cara Wardle.

Captain Lotte Clapp switches to full-back to accommodate Deborah Fleming on the wing with Sydney Gregson taking up a spot on the other side.

On the bench, Fi McIntosh is in line for her debut after switching to NW4 from Richmond.

The match will be live streamed on the Saracens website from 14H45 with England stars Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna in the commentary booth.

Saracens Women team to take on DMP Durham Sharks:

15 Lotte Clapp ©

14 Sydney Gregson

13 Cara Wardle

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Deborah Fleming

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Emma Swords

1 Donna Rose

2 May Campbell

3 Bryony Cleall

4 Sonia Green

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Kat Evans

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Sarah Bebbington

17 Rocky Clark

18 Jeanina Loyola

19 Fi McIntosh

20 Hannah Casey

21 Eloise Hayward

22 Chantelle Miell

23 Emma Uren