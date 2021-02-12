Team News: Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury
Zoe Harrison is back in the Saracens Women’s starting line-up for the visit of Gloucester-Hartpury Women’s RFC to StoneX Stadium.
The England international has missed the last two Allianz Premier 15s matches due to injury and returns at fly-half outside Eloise Hayward who is also recalled.
Harrison’s inclusion sees Holly Aitchison move out to the 12 shirt where she will be partnered by Hannah Casey. Speedster Deborah Fleming is named in the back three alongside captain Lotte Clapp and full-back Sarah McKenna.
There is a fresh look to the pack following last weekend’s commanding 73-3 victory over DMP Durham Sharks.
Rocky Clark comes in at loosehead while Canadian Sophie de Goede and the experienced Tamara Taylor pair up in the row. Marlie Packer completes the changes in the forwards and will start at seven.
On the bench, Bryony Cleall is selected for the first time since October after a long-term injury and Mackenzie Carson is set for her first outing since re-joining the club last month.
Saracens Women team to play Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday:
15 Sarah McKenna
14 Deborah Fleming
13 Hannah Casey
12 Holly Aitchison
11 Lotte Clapp ©
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Eloise Hayward
1 Rocky Clark
2 May Campbell
3 Donna Rose
4 Sophie de Goede
5 Tamara Taylor
6 Georgia Evans
7 Marlie Packer
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Mackenzie Carson
17 Kelsey Clifford
18 Bryony Cleall
19 Sonia Green
20 Vicky Fleetwood
21 Emma Swords
22 Chantelle Miell
23 Emma Uren