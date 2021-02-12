Team News: Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury

There is a fresh look to the pack following last weekend’s commanding 73-3 victory over DMP Durham Sharks.

Rocky Clark comes in at loosehead while Canadian Sophie de Goede and the experienced Tamara Taylor pair up in the row. Marlie Packer completes the changes in the forwards and will start at seven.

On the bench, Bryony Cleall is selected for the first time since October after a long-term injury and Mackenzie Carson is set for her first outing since re-joining the club last month.

Saracens Women team to play Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Deborah Fleming

13 Hannah Casey

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Sophie de Goede

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Georgia Evans

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Mackenzie Carson

17 Kelsey Clifford

18 Bryony Cleall

19 Sonia Green

20 Vicky Fleetwood

21 Emma Swords

22 Chantelle Miell

23 Emma Uren