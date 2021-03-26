Team News: Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women

Saracens Women face Harlequins Women in a top of the table clash at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Austerberry’s side come off the back of an emphatic win against Exeter Chiefs which guaranteed them a Premier 15s play off slot and will line up against London rivals, Harlequins Women who are also chasing down top spot.

Poppy Cleall returns into the starting line up at No.8 after missing the Chiefs victory to pack down with Georgia Evans and Vicky Fleetwood in an Anglo-Welsh back row. Last week’s Player of the Match, Sophie de Goede partners with fellow Canadian, Emma Taylor in the second row.

Donna Rose, who was called into the Wales Six Nations squad for the first time this week, lines up at tight head prop alongside veteran, Rocky Clark and hooker, May Campbell in an unchanged front row.

There are two changes to the back line with Hannah Casey coming into the midfield following an impressive performance off the bench last week, and Emma Swords gets the nod at scrum half. Lisa Martin continues at inside centre with Zoe Harrison pulling the strings at fly half. Sarah McKenna is joined in the back three by Emma Uren and captain, Lotte Clapp.

The match will be live streamed via the RFU channels.

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins Women on Saturday:

Rocky Clark May Campbell Donna Rose Sophie de Goede Emma Taylor Georgia Evans Vicky Fleetwood Poppy Cleall Emma Swords Zoe Harrison Lotte Clapp Lisa Martin Hannah Casey Emma Uren Sarah McKenna

Replacements