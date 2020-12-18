Team News: Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning

Saracens Women will go head-to-head with fellow title challengers Loughborough Lightning in their final outing 2020 at Copthall Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Austerberry’s side return to action following a two-week break due to a positive Covid-19 result in the squad.

The Women in Black’s last outing came on the road at Bristol Bears where hooker May Campbell’s try-scoring performance, as well as her superb defensive efforts, secured her the Allianz Premier 15s Player of the Month award for November.

The starting XV contains 11 internationals.

She takes her usual spot in the front row and is joined by props Donna Rose and Kelsey Clifford

The back five of the pack are all fully-fledged internationals with England trio Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall and Tamara Taylor all featuring alongside Wales lock Georgia Evans and Canadian Sophie de Goede.

Eloise Hayward and Zoe Harrison link up in the half-back positions once more, inside a centre partnership of England Sevens duo Holly Aitchison and Sydney Gregson.

Captain Lotte Clapp and speed merchant Deborah Fleming are on the wings while England full-back Sarah McKenna returns after a spell on the sidelines with injury.

The match will be shown live via an RFU stream which can be found at Premier15s.com.

Saracens Women team to face Loughborough Lightning:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Deborah Fleming

13 Sydney Gregson

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Donna Rose

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Georgia Evans

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Sophie de Goede

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Alex Zdunek

18 Jodie Rettie

19 Sonia Green

20 Kay Searcy

21 Chantelle Miell

22 Hannah Casey

23 Coreen Grant