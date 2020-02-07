Team News: Saracens Women vs RAF Women’s Rugby
Alex Austerberry has named his team for Sunday’s friendly match against RAF Women’s Rugby at Allianz Park (KO14H00).
With a number of players away on international duty or out due to injury, Austerberry is taking the opportunity to test out new combinations ahead of next weekend’s re-arranged double header with Richmond Women.
Anna Goddard and Aine Staunton start at 10 and 13 respectively after impressing for the Development Team this season. They are joined in the backs by Eloise Hayward, Cara Wardle, Lotte Clapp, Rachel Laqeretabua and Chantelle Miell.
The pack also sees a mix of Prem and Dev Team players with Libby Lockwood, Kat Evans and Jodie Rettie forming a dynamic backrow combination.
Sarah Bebbington joins Molly Morrissey at second row, while the front row is made up of Donna Rose, May Campbell and Alex Ellis.
There is an extended bench for Sunday’s game to give more players the chance to gain valuable game time during this international period.
Saracens Women Team to face RAF Women’s Rugby at Allianz Park (Sunday 9 February, KO 14H00):
15 Chantelle Miell
14 Rachel Laqueretabua
13 Aine Staunton
12 Cara Wardle
11 Lotte Clapp (c)
10 Anna Goddard
9 Eloise Hayward
8 Libby Lockwood
7 Kat Evans
6 Jodie Rettie
5 Molly Morrissey
4 Sarah Bebbington
3 Alex Ellis
2 May Campbell
1 Donna Rose
Replacements
16 Alex Zdunek
17 Kelsey Clifford
18 Sophie Tansley
19 Aisha Abu-Marzouq
20 Jade Knight
21 Ellie Lennon
22 Maddie Vaughan-Johncey
23 Jade Wong
24 Bluebell Nicholls
25 Emelie Hellgren