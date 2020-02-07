Team News: Saracens Women vs RAF Women’s Rugby

Alex Austerberry has named his team for Sunday’s friendly match against RAF Women’s Rugby at Allianz Park (KO14H00).

With a number of players away on international duty or out due to injury, Austerberry is taking the opportunity to test out new combinations ahead of next weekend’s re-arranged double header with Richmond Women.

Anna Goddard and Aine Staunton start at 10 and 13 respectively after impressing for the Development Team this season. They are joined in the backs by Eloise Hayward, Cara Wardle, Lotte Clapp, Rachel Laqeretabua and Chantelle Miell.

The pack also sees a mix of Prem and Dev Team players with Libby Lockwood, Kat Evans and Jodie Rettie forming a dynamic backrow combination.

Sarah Bebbington joins Molly Morrissey at second row, while the front row is made up of Donna Rose, May Campbell and Alex Ellis.

There is an extended bench for Sunday’s game to give more players the chance to gain valuable game time during this international period.

Saracens Women Team to face RAF Women’s Rugby at Allianz Park (Sunday 9 February, KO 14H00):

15 Chantelle Miell

14 Rachel Laqueretabua

13 Aine Staunton

12 Cara Wardle

11 Lotte Clapp (c)

10 Anna Goddard

9 Eloise Hayward

8 Libby Lockwood

7 Kat Evans

6 Jodie Rettie

5 Molly Morrissey

4 Sarah Bebbington

3 Alex Ellis

2 May Campbell

1 Donna Rose

Replacements

16 Alex Zdunek

17 Kelsey Clifford

18 Sophie Tansley

19 Aisha Abu-Marzouq

20 Jade Knight

21 Ellie Lennon

22 Maddie Vaughan-Johncey

23 Jade Wong

24 Bluebell Nicholls

25 Emelie Hellgren