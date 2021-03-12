Team News: Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women
Alex Austerberry has made a handful of changes for the rearranged round 10 Allianz Premier 15s fixture vs Sale Sharks Women at StoneX Stadium on Sunday.
Vicky Fleetwood and Georgia Evans move into the starting line up alongside Poppy Cleall in an all international back row. Tamara Taylor comes in to partner Rosie Galligan in the second row. It’s a familiar front row of Rocky Clark and Donna Rose at loosehead and tighthead, and last week’s hat-trick hero, May Campbell at hooker.
In the backline, Eloise Hayward is back at scrum half, linking with Zoe Harrison as the half back duo. Chantelle Miell and Alysha Corrigan form the midfield partnership, with Lotte Clapp, Emma Uren and Sarah McKenna making up an unchanged back three.
Mackenzie Carson, Bryony Cleall and Hannah Casey all return from injury to feature amongst the replacements.
1. Rocky Clark
2. May Campbell
3. Donna Rose
4. Rosie Galligan
5. Tam Taylor
6. Georgia Evans
7. Vicky Fleetwood
8. Poppy Cleall
9. Eloise Hayward
10. Zoe Harrison
11. Lotte Clapp
12. Chantelle Miell
13. Alysha Corrigan
14. Emma Uren
15. Sarah McKenna
16. Mackenzie Carson
17. Kelsey Clifford
18. Bryony Cleall
19. Emma Taylor
20. Marlie Packer
21. Emma Swords
22. Hannah Casey
23. Lisa Martin
