Team News: Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women

Saracen Women kick off 2021 with a visit from Sale Sharks Women to Copthall Stadium on Saturday.

Following the postponement of the fixture against Harlequins last weekend, this is the first outing for Alex Austerberry’s side since their thrilling victory against Loughborough Lightning.

Rocky Clark comes back into the front row alongside May Campbell and Donna Rose.

Sonia Green and Tam Taylor make up an experienced second row, and Vicky Fleetwood returns from injury to feature in the starting line up alongside England team mate, Marlie Packer and Canadian international, Sophie de Goede.

In the backline, Eloise Hayward continues at scrum-half with Holly Aitchison moving into the fly half spot in the absence of Zoe Harrison. Chantelle Miell and Hannah Casey form a new midfield partnership, as captain Lotte Clapp, Sydney Gregson and Sarah McKenna make up an exciting back three.

The match will be live streamed. Click HERE and login/ register to watch the game for free!

Saracens Women team to face Sale Sharks Women:

1. Rocky Clark

2. May Campbell

3. Donna Rose

4. Sonia Green

5. Tamara Taylor

6. Vicky Fleetwood

7. Marlie Packer

8. Sophie de Goede

9. Eloise Hayward

10. Holly Aitchison

11. Lotte Clapp

12. Chantelle Miell

13. Hannah Casey

14. Sydney Gregson

15. Sarah McKenna

16. Jodie Rettie

17. Alex Zdunek

18. Kelsey Clifford

19. Rosie Galligan

20. Kay Searcy

21. Emma Swords

22. Cara Wardle

23. Deborah Fleming