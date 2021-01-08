Team News: Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women
Saracen Women kick off 2021 with a visit from Sale Sharks Women to Copthall Stadium on Saturday.
Following the postponement of the fixture against Harlequins last weekend, this is the first outing for Alex Austerberry’s side since their thrilling victory against Loughborough Lightning.
Rocky Clark comes back into the front row alongside May Campbell and Donna Rose.
Sonia Green and Tam Taylor make up an experienced second row, and Vicky Fleetwood returns from injury to feature in the starting line up alongside England team mate, Marlie Packer and Canadian international, Sophie de Goede.
In the backline, Eloise Hayward continues at scrum-half with Holly Aitchison moving into the fly half spot in the absence of Zoe Harrison. Chantelle Miell and Hannah Casey form a new midfield partnership, as captain Lotte Clapp, Sydney Gregson and Sarah McKenna make up an exciting back three.
The match will be live streamed. Click HERE and login/ register to watch the game for free!
Saracens Women team to face Sale Sharks Women:
1. Rocky Clark
2. May Campbell
3. Donna Rose
4. Sonia Green
5. Tamara Taylor
6. Vicky Fleetwood
7. Marlie Packer
8. Sophie de Goede
9. Eloise Hayward
10. Holly Aitchison
11. Lotte Clapp
12. Chantelle Miell
13. Hannah Casey
14. Sydney Gregson
15. Sarah McKenna
16. Jodie Rettie
17. Alex Zdunek
18. Kelsey Clifford
19. Rosie Galligan
20. Kay Searcy
21. Emma Swords
22. Cara Wardle
23. Deborah Fleming