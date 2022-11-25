TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Wasps (AP15s – Rd2)
Georgia Evans couldn’t help but smile as she spoke of how good it was to be back home, having returned from World Cup duty with Wales.
Evans returned to Saracens colours last weekend against Loughborough Lightning, as she secured her side’s fifth try of the afternoon in a hard-fought opening day victory. The backrow admitted that she doesn’t score often, so it was “pretty good” to get over the line.
Evans laughed when she described her return to the club as “like a first day back at school,” as she returned to the fold, with a number of new faces having already shown what they can do in a Saracens shirt.
There are several new faces in the starting XV again this week, as Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes five personnel changes to the side that began the match against Loughborough Lightning.
Hattrick hero May Campbell reverts to the bench for this one, with Scotland international Jodie Rettie taking her place in the front row. She is joined by Jodie Turl and Jeanina Loyola, who starts having made an impact off the bench last weekend.
The second row remains a settled pair, with Fi McIntosh continuing to lead the side. In the backrow, Evans shifts to number 8, with Louise McMillan starting her first game for the club at blindside flanker.
At fly half, Flo Williams starts against her former side following an assured performance off the bench last weekend, whilst Lucy Biggs comes in on the right wing in place of Coreen Grant.
On the bench, The likes of Campbell, Kelsey Clifford and Grace Moore will be looking to make an impact, alongside the returning Kat Evans, who is named in the Saracens squad for the first time since returning from the world cup. There could also be a Saracens debut for recent recruit Mica Evans, should she come off the bench against her former side.
This weekend is a unique one for the club, with a double header at StoneX Stadium. With the men’s side taking on Tel Aviv Heat before the women’s side face Wasps, Evans took the time to explain how the club operates as one big sporting family.
“It’s unbelievable. Saracens have always been so good with aligning us to the men’s team and its growing year on year. It’s really exciting to showcase us as a collective. We’re two different teams but we’re one family.”
Saracens Women’s Team vs Wasps Women
1. Jodie Turl
2. Jodie Rettie
3. Jeani Loyola
4. Fi McIntosh (c)
5. Sophie Tansley
6. Louise McMillan
7. Sharifa Kasolo
8. Georgia Evans
9. Ella Wyrwas
10. Flo Williams
11. Abi Evans
12. Cara Wardle
13. Hannah Casey
14. Lucy Biggs
15. Isla Alejandro
Replacements
16. May Campbell
17. Mica Evans
18. Kelsey Clifford
19. Grace Moore
20. Kat Evans
21. Anna Goodard
22. Katie Johnson
23. Kirsty Exley