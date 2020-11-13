Team news: Saracens Women vs Wasps FC Ladies

Sophie de Goede will make her first start for Saracens Women on Saturday as fourth-placed Wasps FC Ladies visit Copthall Stadium.

With the Red Roses also in action this weekend de Goede comes in to replace Poppy Cleall at No.8, while Kat Evans moves to the openside in place of Marlie Packer.

Georgia Evans completes the back row at blindside, meaning Sonia Green will partner Tamara Taylor in what is an incredibly experienced second row.

Jeanina Loyola starts at tighthead next to hat-trick hero from last weekend May Campbell and Rocky Clark, while Sarah Bebbington comes on to the bench.

Holly Aitchison will run the show at fly-half this week in Zoe Harrison’s absence, allowing Chantelle Miell the chance to partner Hannah Casey in the midfield.

There’s also a second start for Deborah Fleming on the left wing as Lotte Clapp slots back in at full-back with Emma Uren dropping to the bench.

Molly Morrissey, Fi McIntosh, Emma Swords and Lisa Martin are also all back among the replacements.

The last meeting between the two rivals saw Alex Austerberry’s side record a 32-21 away win with five tries from the forwards doing the business.

Saracens Women team to take on Wasps Ladies:

15 Lotte Clapp ©

14 Sydney Gregson

13 Hannah Casey

12 Chantelle Miell

11 Deborah Fleming

10 Holly Aitchison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rochelle Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Jeanina Loyola

4 Sonia Green

5 Tamara Taylor

6 Georgia Evans

7 Kat Evans

8 Sophie de Goede

Replacements

16 Sarah Bebbington

17 Donna Rose

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Molly Morrissey

20 Fiona McIntosh

21 Emma Swords

22 Lisa Martin

23 Emma Uren