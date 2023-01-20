TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Worcester Warriors (AP15S – RD 8)
Hooker May Campbell says that she is “hugely proud,” as she prepares to make her 100th appearance in a Saracens shirt.
Campbell will become the sixth player in the current group to reach 100 appearances for the club and the diminutive hooker praised her teammates and coaches, when reflecting on her time so far in North London.
“Over the last seven seasons, I’ve loved playing here. It’s been tough at times, but the group of girls and the coaching staff have been incredible.”
Campbell and fellow front row Kelsey Clifford will both be celebrating milestones this weekend, with the latter set to play her 50th game for the club.
Last weekend’s defeat against Exeter Chiefs was something of a bump in the road for Campbell and her teammates, with the hooker highlighting the significance of securing a result at home against Worcester.
“It’s massively important. We let ourselves down last weekend and we can only learn from that.”
Ahead of this one, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made several alterations to his side.
In the front row, Campbell and Clifford are joined by Mackenzie Carson, who makes her first start of the season, with Clifford switching to tighthead prop.
The second row pairing remains unchanged, with Fi McIntosh and Louise McMillan packing down, whilst the backrow sees Georgia Evans return to the starting XV for the first time since round three against Harlequins. The Welsh international is joined in the backrow by Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall.
It’s all change at halfback, with Ella Wyrwas partnering the returning Zoe Harrison, whilst Holly Aitchison shifts to inside centre.
Outside of her, Sydney Gregson retains her place, with Hannah Casey dropping out of the squad.
The final change sees Coreen Grant start on the right wing in place of Jess Breach, alongside Lotte Clapp and Sarah McKenna.
Breach reverts to the bench, alongside Grace Moore, Leanne Infante and Alex Ellis, whilst Sharifa Kasolo returns to the matchday squad.
Reflecting on her time so far in a Saracens shirt, Campbell made note of the finals that she has played in, but was also keen to highlight just how much has changed for women’s rugby during her career thus far.
“The final at Franklins Gardens will always be memorable, as will last year’s in Worcester. Looking at the last seven years, to have gone from paying your membership fee to what we have in place now, with professional and international players; I’m just grateful to be part of the environment.”
Saracens Women’s Team vs Worcester Warriors Women
1. Mackenzie Carson
2. May Campbell
3. Kelsey Clifford
4. Fiona McIntosh
5. Lou McMillan
6. Georgia Evans
7. Marlie Packer (cc)
8. Poppy Cleall
9. Ella Wyrwas
10. Zoe Harrison
11. Lotte Clapp (cc)
12. Holly Aitchison
13. Sydney Gregson
14. Coreen Grant
15. Sarah McKenna
Replacements
16. Jodie Rettie
17. Mica Gooding
18. Alex Ellis
19. Sharifa Kasolo
20. Grace Moore
21. Leanne Infante
22. Isla Alejandro
23. Jess Breach