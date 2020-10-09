Team News: Saracens Women vs Worcester Warriors Women

Saracens Women will kick-off the new Allianz Premier 15s season against Worcester Warriors Women with two debutants in the starting XV.

England Sevens flyer Holly Aitchison and Wales international Georgia Evans both joined the Women in Black in September and line up at inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

Another to have played Sevens rugby for her country recently, Sydney Gregson returns to the Sarries fold on the wing and scrum-half Emma Swords is back in black following a year at Harlequins.

Two new faces in Aitchison and Evans will make their debuts on Saturday.

Gregson is joined in the back three by club captain Lotte Clapp and speed merchant Georgie Lingham while Swords’ half-back partner will be England fly-half Zoe Harrison. Cara Wardle take the 13 shirt to complete the backline.

In the pack, long-serving lock Sonia Green is entering her 18th season with the club and will join forces with Molly Morrissey in the second row.

Experienced England trio Rocky Clark, Vicky Fleetwood and Poppy Cleall all feature and front row duo May Campbell and Jeanina Layola add further talent in the eight.

On the bench, Emma Uren is in line for her second Saracens debut while Tamara Taylor is set for her first outing for her new club.

Saracens Women team to take on Worcester Warriors Women:

15 Lotte Clapp ©

14 Sydney Gregson

13 Cara Wardle

12 Holly Aitchison

11 Georgie Lingham

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Emma Swords

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Jeanina Layola

4 Sonia Green

5 Molly Morrissey

6 Georgia Evans

7 Vicky Fleetwood

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Kat Evans

17 Donna Rose

18 Kelsey Clifford

19 Tamara Taylor

20 Sarah Bebbington

21 Jade Knight

22 Lisa Martin

23 Emma Uren