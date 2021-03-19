Team News: Saracens Womens vs Exeter Chiefs Women
Saracens Women face Exeter Chiefs Women this Saturday in their first encounter at the StoneX Stadium.
The Women in Black fell to a 22-14 defeat away at Sandy Park in January and will be looking to bounce back and extend their lead at the top of the Premier 15s table.
There are changes in the back row with Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall both ruled out through injury, however head coach, Alex Austerberry is still able to select an all international trio as Sophie de Goede moves to No. 8, flanked by Georgia Evans and Vicky Fleetwood.
Club top try scorer, May Campbell starts at hooker with Rocky Clark at loose head prop and Donna Rose at tight head prop. Lock, Emma Taylor comes in alongside Rosie Galligan in the engine room.
Lisa Martin moves into the starting line up partnering Alysha Corrigan in the midfield, with Eloise Hayward and Zoe Harrison forming the half back partnership. Emma Uren continues on the wing opposite captain Lotte Clapp and Sarah McKenna who rounds off the team at full back.
Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women on Saturday:
1. Rocky Clark
2. May Campbell
3. Donna Rose
4. Rosie Galligan
5. Emma Taylor
6. Georgia Evans
7. Vicky Fleetwood
8. Sophie de Goede
9. Eloise Hayward
10. Zoe Harrison
11. Lotte Clapp
12. Lisa Martin
13. Alysha Corrigan
14. Emma Uren
15. Sarah McKenna
Replacements
16. Mackenzie Carson
17. Kelsey Clifford
18. Bryony Cleall
19. Tam Taylor
20. Sonia Green
21. Emma Swords
22. Hannah Casey
23. Chantelle Miell
Don’t forget you can live stream the game for free!