Team News: Saracens Womens vs Exeter Chiefs Women

Saracens Women face Exeter Chiefs Women this Saturday in their first encounter at the StoneX Stadium.

The Women in Black fell to a 22-14 defeat away at Sandy Park in January and will be looking to bounce back and extend their lead at the top of the Premier 15s table.

There are changes in the back row with Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall both ruled out through injury, however head coach, Alex Austerberry is still able to select an all international trio as Sophie de Goede moves to No. 8, flanked by Georgia Evans and Vicky Fleetwood.

Club top try scorer, May Campbell starts at hooker with Rocky Clark at loose head prop and Donna Rose at tight head prop. Lock, Emma Taylor comes in alongside Rosie Galligan in the engine room.

Lisa Martin moves into the starting line up partnering Alysha Corrigan in the midfield, with Eloise Hayward and Zoe Harrison forming the half back partnership. Emma Uren continues on the wing opposite captain Lotte Clapp and Sarah McKenna who rounds off the team at full back.

Saracens Women team to play Exeter Chiefs Women on Saturday:

1. Rocky Clark

2. May Campbell

3. Donna Rose

4. Rosie Galligan

5. Emma Taylor

6. Georgia Evans

7. Vicky Fleetwood

8. Sophie de Goede

9. Eloise Hayward

10. Zoe Harrison

11. Lotte Clapp

12. Lisa Martin

13. Alysha Corrigan

14. Emma Uren

15. Sarah McKenna

Replacements

16. Mackenzie Carson

17. Kelsey Clifford

18. Bryony Cleall

19. Tam Taylor

20. Sonia Green

21. Emma Swords

22. Hannah Casey

23. Chantelle Miell

Don’t forget you can live stream the game for free!