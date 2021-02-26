Team News: Wasps FC vs Saracens Women

Saracens Women have made five changes for the trip to Wasps FC in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday.

The Women in Black face their London counterparts two weeks after defeating Gloucester-Hartpury Women at StoneX Stadium.

Emma Uren and Chantelle Miell were replacements that day and have been promoted to roles on the wing and at inside centre respectively with Cara Wardle coming in to partner the latter in the midfield.

Prop Kelsey Clifford joins Rocky Clark and May Campbell in the front row while Georgia Evans switches to lock to accommodate Vicky Fleetwood on the flank.

Fleetwood features in the back row alongside England duo Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall. Number 8 Cleall was awarded the Made For Drink player of the match against Gloucester-Hartpury

On the bench, Rosie Galligan could feature for the second time since returning from injury. Wing Rachel Laqeretabua and Canada internationals Emma Taylor and Alysha Corrigan are also named.

Saracens Women team to play Wasps FC:

15 Sarah McKenna

14 Emma Uren

13 Cara Wardle

12 Chantelle Miell

11 Lotte Clapp ©

10 Zoe Harrison

9 Eloise Hayward

1 Rocky Clark

2 May Campbell

3 Kelsey Clifford

4 Sophie de Goede

5 Georgia Evans

6 Vicky Fleetwood

7 Marlie Packer

8 Poppy Cleall

Replacements

16 Sonia Green

17 Tamara Taylor

18 Donna Rose

19 Emma Taylor

20 Rosie Galligan

21 Emma Swords

22 Alysha Corrigan

23 Rachel Laqeretabua