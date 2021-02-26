Team News: Wasps FC vs Saracens Women
Saracens Women have made five changes for the trip to Wasps FC in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday.
The Women in Black face their London counterparts two weeks after defeating Gloucester-Hartpury Women at StoneX Stadium.
Emma Uren and Chantelle Miell were replacements that day and have been promoted to roles on the wing and at inside centre respectively with Cara Wardle coming in to partner the latter in the midfield.
Prop Kelsey Clifford joins Rocky Clark and May Campbell in the front row while Georgia Evans switches to lock to accommodate Vicky Fleetwood on the flank.
Fleetwood features in the back row alongside England duo Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall. Number 8 Cleall was awarded the Made For Drink player of the match against Gloucester-Hartpury
On the bench, Rosie Galligan could feature for the second time since returning from injury. Wing Rachel Laqeretabua and Canada internationals Emma Taylor and Alysha Corrigan are also named.
Saracens Women team to play Wasps FC:
15 Sarah McKenna
14 Emma Uren
13 Cara Wardle
12 Chantelle Miell
11 Lotte Clapp ©
10 Zoe Harrison
9 Eloise Hayward
1 Rocky Clark
2 May Campbell
3 Kelsey Clifford
4 Sophie de Goede
5 Georgia Evans
6 Vicky Fleetwood
7 Marlie Packer
8 Poppy Cleall
Replacements
16 Sonia Green
17 Tamara Taylor
18 Donna Rose
19 Emma Taylor
20 Rosie Galligan
21 Emma Swords
22 Alysha Corrigan
23 Rachel Laqeretabua