TEAM NEWS | Wasps Women vs Saracens Women (Allianz Cup – Rd5)

After a hectic block of league matches, attentions now turn to tomorrow’s rearranged cup fixture against Wasps.

It may have been back in September that the cup campaign kicked off, but Saracens know that a victory tomorrow will seal a place in the semi-finals against Gloucester-Hartpury at the end of April.

Scrum half Leanne Infante has been a big part of her side’s recent success in the league and she explained that her side will continue with the same mindset that has propelled them to eight consecutive victories.

“I don’t think the mindset changes massively. We’ve got some girls in the squad that need some game time but we also want to continue this run of wins that we’ve been able to build.”

Saracens secured victory on their last trip to Twyford Avenue, but Infante believes that her side will have to weather an early storm from a fired up home side.

“Wasps have had some hard results this year, but we know that they will be physical and will come out firing at their home ground. Hopefully we can weather that storm and get some tries on the board.”

Despite some players being unavailable due to international commitments, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has still been able to pick a strong squad for this one.

An all-international front row sees Maya Montiel and Alex Ellis pack down alongside Jodie Rettie, who scored a hat trick on her last visit to Twyford Avenue.

The second row sees captain Fi McIntosh link up with Catha Jacobs, whilst in the backrow, there is a first start of the season for club stalwart Sonia Green, alongside Sharifa Kasolo and Grace Moore.

In the backline, Infante partners Flo Williams at halfback, with Cara Wardle and the returning Sydney Gregson in the centres, whilst in the back three, Abi Evans returns to the squad on the left wing, with Katie Johnson starting at fullback for the first time in Saracens colours, as Isla Alejandro shifts to the right wing.

There’s plenty of experience amongst the replacements too, with May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson and Kelsey Clifford named as front row replacements, whilst Sophie Tansley and Sarah Bebbington return to the matchday squad.

Ella Wyrwas and Lotte Clapp will be poised to make an impact off the bench, alongside Rebecca De Fillipo, who is named in the side for the first time this season.

Saracens know that a victory of any kind will see them advance to the semi-finals, with Infante highlighting the importance of getting a result in the context of the efforts put in by the wider group in the cup competition so far.

“We’ve had a lot of different players across the league and the cup, but it’s another fantastic opportunity. It’s really important as a group that we get the win on the board and get through to the semi-finals. If we do that, we can then continue to look forward from there.”

Saracens Women’s Team vs Wasps Women

1. Maya Montiel

2. Jodie Rettie

3. Alex Ellis

4. Fi McIntosh (Captain)

5. Catha Jacobs

6. Sonia Green

7. Sharifa Kasolo

8. Grace Moore

9. Leanne Infante

10. Flo Williams

11. Abi Evans

12. Cara Wardle

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Isla Alejandro

15. Katie Johnson

Replacements

16. May Campbell

17. Mackenzie Carson

18. Kelsey Clifford

19. Sophie Tansley

20. Sarah Bebbington

21. Ella Wyrwas

22. Rebecca De Fillipo

23. Lotte Clapp