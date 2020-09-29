Team News: Worcester Warriors vs Saracens Men

Ollie Stonham will make his Gallagher Premiership debut when Saracens take on Worcester Warriors on Wednesday.

The Senior Academy back rower has one senior cap to his name after making an appearance in the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier this season and will make a full outing from openside flanker at Sixways.

Fellow Academy teammates Charlie Watson and Cameron Boon will make their maiden league starts. Centre Watson scored on his Sarries debut in September 2019 while lock Boon burrowed home during the Men in Black’s recent win over Exeter Chiefs.

12 out 23 Academy products to take on Worcester.

Wing Ali Crossdale returns following a spell on the sidelines and is joined in the back three by 14-try man Rotimi Segun and USA international Will Hooley.

Manu Vunipola will play fly-half at a ground he earned his first Saracens start last term and will have scrum-half Tom Whiteley and inside centre Juan Pablo Socino either side of him.

The front row that came on in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final all come into the pack. Richard Barrington, captain Tom Woolstencroft and Alec Clarey featured in the closing stages in Paris as did Callum Hunter-Hill who takes up the six jersey.

Second row Joel Kpoku and Number 8 Janco Venter complete the XV.

On the bench, Academy duo Jon Kpoku and Ethan Benson are in line for their Premiership debuts.

Saracens team to face Worcester Warriors:

15 Will Hooley (3)

14 Rotimi Segun (33)

13 Charlie Watson (4)

12 Juan Pablo Socino (6)

11 Ali Crossdale (13)

10 Manu Vunipola (28)

9 Tom Whiteley (48)

1 Richard Barrington (194)

2 Tom Woolstencroft (42)

3 Alec Clarey (7)

4 Joel Kpoku (35)

5 Cameron Boon (3)

6 Callum Hunter-Hill (23)

7 Ollie Stonham (1)

8 Janco Venter (3)

Replacements

16 Sam Crean (12)

17 Robin Hislop (2)

18 Josh Ibuanokpe (16)

19 Jon Kpoku (2)

20 Ethan Benson (0)

21 Alex Day (6)

22 Harry Sloan (3)

23 Elliott Obatoyinbo (15)