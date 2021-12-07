The Duel | Celebrate our illustrious history this Sunday!

Saracens Women have a rich history over the last 30 years, and as The Duel draws closer we looked back on the rise of the Women in Black as they prepare to take on their biggest rivals once again.

Harlequins head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 12th December in the next instalment of ‘The Duel’, in what is one of the highlights of the calendar in Women’s rugby.

Alex Austerberry’s side are currently second in the table with six wins out of six, and if their early season form is anything to go by they will be putting on quite a show against the West Londoners when they make the journey to StoneX.

Saracens Women were formed in 1989 and have led the way in the top flight with some incredible numbers to prove their success.

In total they have won 33 trophies, consisting of 14 league titles, 10 cups and nine Sevens titles during a spell of sustained success. After becoming the first Premiership club to play at the same stadium as the men’s team they have gone from strength to strength and are fully focused on regaining the Premier 15s title this season.

The Red Roses have hit new heights in recent weeks and eight Saracens players were heavily involved in what has become an 18-match winning run. Since forming, Sarries have had 142 internationals who have represented their country whilst playing for the club and also four England centurions; Amy Garnett, Maggie Alphonsi, Rocky Clark and Tamara Taylor.

Alphonsi has recently been appointed to the board to help grow the Women’s game further, and with over three million viewers of the Red Roses Autumn matches it is clear that the interest is on the rise.

To celebrate the impact of our Women’s teams, we will be inducting some of the biggest names in the sport in to the Saracens ‘100 Club’. Further information will be released in the build up to the match, and we will be profiling each inductee to highlight their impact at the club.

As well as this, we will be unveiling a new honours board recognising all of the Saracens Women’s players who have captained their country, meaning that the day will be a huge celebration of the clubs rich history as well as the game of the season.

Saracens and Harlequins have always been the fiercest of competitors, and the upcoming fixture promises to be another classic encounter.

In a repeat of the last three finals, it promises to be one of the highlights of the 2021/22 campaign with international stars all over the pitch.