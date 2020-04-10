This Easter we’ve teamed up with our Partners Shock Doctor to bring you The Great Shock Doctor Egg Hunt!

We’ve hidden five Shock Doctor Easter eggs around saracens.com, all you need to do is hunt them all down.

Explore the Saracens website to try and find each egg and simply click on each egg you find to collect it. Don’t worry if you get stuck, we’ve added some clues to help you along the way!

The first 100 fans to collect all five eggs will have the chance to win a Shock Doctor limited edition Wolfpack mouthguard, designed by the players and worn by the team on every match day.

You’ve got until 23H00 on Monday 13th April to complete the challenge. Happy hunting!