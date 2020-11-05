THE PROTEA WHO FORMS THE FINAL PART OF THE 2021 PUZZLE

Saracens Mavericks can reveal the final member of the 2021 Vitality Superleague squad will be South African Proteas shooter Ine-Mari Venter.

After previous playing spells for Melbourne Vixens and Queensland Firebirds, Ine-Mari will make her domestic debut on English soil for the new season and will take over in the shooting circle from George Fisher.

Looking ahead to the introduction of the star shooter, Mavericks Head Coach Kat Ratnapala said: “I am delighted that she has come over to the Saracens Mavericks family for the 2021 season. Ine-Mari has a wealth of experience on the International stage and I am excited to see her connect with our units this season.”

Ine-Mari believes that her experience in the biggest league in the world will stand her in good stead for the new season, she said: “I have been lucky enough to be part of the Suncorp Super Netball League over in Australia for the past two years, gaining a lot of experience and learning a lot about myself and the game.

“Now I am so excited to start using what I have learned over those two years and getting out there on court with the Saracens Mavericks for the 2021 season.”

