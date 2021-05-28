The Saracens Foundation – Transforming lives for twenty years

The Saracens Foundation celebrated a significant milestone last year as it reached it’s 20-year anniversary, and during that time it has transformed the lives of over one million people.

Over these 20 years the Saracens Foundation has grown and developed, becoming more than just a rugby charity with projects that transcend sport and provide life changing impacts on people and local communities.

In January 2000, the Saracens Foundation launched, providing rugby in primary and secondary schools across North London and Hertfordshire. Fast forward 20 years and they have now invested over £10M into their charitable activities, delivering life changing projects in prisons, pupil referral units, schools, and community centres.

You can see some of the incredible outcomes that have been achieved over the last 20 years in the 2020 Impact Report. From running 208,000 hours of projects to reducing inequalities, decreasing social and economic challenges and improving health and wellbeing; to saving the public sector over £40M through their projects.

The projects tackle challenges that local people and communities face. From working in prisons, where the Foundation has supported over 450 young offenders through the Get Onside programme. This project alone has reduced reoffending from 65% to just 15%, supporting young offenders into employment and further education.

Other projects, such as the Disability Hub, has supported over 20,000 disabled people and given them the opportunity to participate in sport, while gaining all the additional benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle. In 20 years, the Foundation has delivered over 1,500 hours of sport sessions for young people with autistic spectrum disorder.

Nigel Wray, Owner of Saracens Rugby Club is immensely proud of how the Foundation has grown since 2000.

“I am a huge admirer of all that they do to make disadvantaged people’s lives so much better.

There has been at least one million people’s lives hugely improved over the 20 years, and if you ask the people at the Foundation, they’ve only just begun! Roll on the next 20 years.”

To find out more about the Saracens Foundation, or to see the full impact report, you can click here.