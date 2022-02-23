Saracens is excited to announce that a new agreement with our Lead Partners will see our Gallagher Premiership match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium named ‘The Showdown 2 in association with City Index.’

City Index is part of StoneX group. StoneX Group Inc. is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service and deep expertise.

In what promises to be an amazing occasion on Saturday 26th March when Sarries take on Bristol Bears, City Index will be the naming rights partner of one of Gallagher Premiership Rugby’s showpiece events.

The partnership will bring an added dimension to the Showdown experience with fans benefiting from City Index’s support across a range of promotions and activations designed to enhance the matchday experience.

They will run a social media competition to win a signed match shirt, and will be the presenting partner of the Saracens digital channels throughout the day, including the team announcement, half-time, full-time and match report posts.

The match will see the Men in Black take on the 2020/21 table-toppers from Bristol, in what will be a huge encounter as both sides look to secure a semi-final spot. Earlier in the season Sarries came out on top and with internationals all over the pitch it is guaranteed to be one of the highlights of the 21/22 campaign.

StoneX will also be the presenting partner for the Club’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ series, which is due to be launched this week, featuring some of the most high-profile names from both clubs as they go head to head in a series of challenges in the build up to the event.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd is eagerly anticipating the event on March 26th.

“As a Spurs supporter myself, I’m thoroughly looking forward to seeing Saracens play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 2. It will be a very proud moment to see both StoneX and City Index’s brand in situ at the stadium. We will be working very closely with the team at Saracens to make this a matchday to remember for all in attendance.”

Emily Marshall, Head of Partnerships Marketing at Saracens, is excited for this partnership extension.

“We are so pleased that our Lead Partners, StoneX and City Index, will be supporting the Club even further at one of our biggest games of the season. The Showdown 2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium provides our partners with a fantastic opportunity to activate their rights a little differently when utilising the world class facilities at the venue. We are excited to be working with both even further to help enhance the matchday experience and look forward to seeing the plans come to life at the game.”

Tickets are selling fast, and can be purchased by clicking here.